DSSSB Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2019 Released dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Steps How to Download and Check here for more detail

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) as the name suggests, is a recruitment body in Delhi which functions at the state level. The body has been given the responsibility to carry out the recruitment drives for Group C and Group D posts. The board does so by conducting exams and interviews so that it can infuse capable administrators in the grass-root level administration.

The DSSSB earlier this year had announced several vacancies open for recruitment including DSSSB Junior Engineer, DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Nursery) and DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary). Out of 982 vacancies, a total of 637 vacancies were available for the post of Assistant Teacher (Primary).

While the application process for these examinations was over in the months of September and October 2019, the candidates have also appeared for the examination for the post. The examination was a computer-based test that was conducted on 11th, 13th and 15th November 2019. Candidates have been awaiting the release of the results for these exams.

DSSSB, according to its recent notification, has released the answer key for the above-discussed examination. This answer key, however, is only a draft answer key and not the final one. It is the draft answer key as candidates have also been given the opportunity to raise objections to any answer which they think is incorrect.

In order to download the draft answer key for DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary), candidates can follow the steps as stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, which is http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/

Step-2: Go the recent update links available on the home page of the website.

Step-3: Click on the link which reads “Draft Answer Key and filing of objections for online CBT exam for the Post code 15/19 (Assistant Teacher Primary)”

Step-4: Candidates will then be redirected to a new page.

Step-5: Fill in the login credentials carefully, which includes the application number and date of birth.

Step-6: Press the login option.

Step-7: The answer key will open up on the website and will be downloaded automatically in a PDF format.

Step-8: Check the answer key very carefully.

After checking the answer key, candidates can submit any objections, by clicking on the same link. It must be noted that making an objection is not compulsory.

Once the answers have been checked and revised by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, it will release a revised answer key along with the cut off depending on the performance of the candidates. The draft answer key will be available on the official website from the 19th of November 2019.

Once candidates are successful in this round, they will be able to proceed to the next round.

