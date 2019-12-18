Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply

The notification has been passed by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) inviting applications for the post of Group General Manager.

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 17 January 2020 being it the last date. All the other details regarding the respective notification are provided below-

Important Date:

Particulars Dates Last Date of submission of offline application: 17 January 2020

Vacancy Details

Group General Manager: 02 Posts

Age Limit:

The candidate should have a Highest 55 years (one-year age relaxation for internal candidates) as on 30 November 2019. For more details, candidates shall check notification-

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

The candidate should be a Chartered Accountant (CA)/CMA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI). ACS from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India or MBA in finance from a known stand out institution.

Salary:

The pay scale of the candidate shall be Rs. 1,20,000 to Rs. 2,80,000 Other as per Company Rules.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 17 January 2020.

The interested candidates have to send the print out of their application form along with demand draft in offline mode addressed to the address provided in the notification along with the name of the post (Group General Manager) applied for should always be mentioned on the top of the envelope. Every Envelope should contain only one application in case candidates are applying for more than one post.

Address-

“The Group General Manager (HR), Telecommunications

Consultants India Ltd., TCIL Bhawan, Greater Kailash –I, New Delhi Pincode-110048 uptil 17 January 2020 of receipt of applications.

For additional detail’s candidate shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

