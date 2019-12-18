DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
The notification has been passed by District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly inviting applications for the posts of 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others. The qualified candidates can apply to the posts through the designated format on or before 30 December 2019.
Notification no-
Memo No: 7546, Dated 13 December 2019
Important Date:
|Particulars
|Dates
|Starting date for Application:
|16 December 2019
|Closing Date of Application:
|30 December 2019
Vacancy Details
- Facility Level Quality Manager-01Post
- Block Accounts Manager (BAM)-01Post
- Sahayika-02Post
- Staff Nurse under NRC-04Post
- District Consultant-01Post
- Dental Assistant-01Post
- Yoga Instructor-01Post
- Yoga Assistant-01Post
- Kala-Azar Technical Supervisor-06Post
- Full-Time Medical Office-07Post
- ART Senior Medical Officer-01Post
- Staff Nurse-48Post
- Community Nurse-01Post
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Facility Level Quality Manager–
The candidates should hold the MBBS or Dental or Ayush or Nursing or Life Science or a Social Science graduate with masters in Hospital administration or Health Management. He also must carry a 1years experience in public Health or Hospital Administration.
Block Accounts Manager (BAM)–
The candidates should hold a Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from any recognized university with advance knowledge of Computers especially in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet Browsing & Accounting software, e.g. Tally
Sahayika-
The candidates should hold HS Passed & Good command in the local Language. Residence within Five Kilometers (5Km) from NRC is mandatory.
Dental Assistant-
The candidates should hold an SSC from recognized Board. Experience in Dental College or Clinic at a minimum of one year.
Yoga Instructor-The candidates should be a Graduate in any discipline and L year post-graduate diploma in Yogaor Yoga EducationorYoga Therapy from UGC recognized University
Yoga Assistant–
The candidates should be Undergraduate and passed in one-year Yoga & Naturopathy trainee course under West Bengal Council of Yoga & Naturopathy and registered under the said Council.
For more details of the same candidates are advised to check the notification and keep updated through our page.