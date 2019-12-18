DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy

The notification has been passed by District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly inviting applications for the posts of 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others. The qualified candidates can apply to the posts through the designated format on or before 30 December 2019.

Notification no-

Memo No: 7546, Dated 13 December 2019

Important Date:

Particulars Dates Starting date for Application: 16 December 2019 Closing Date of Application: 30 December 2019

Vacancy Details

Facility Level Quality Manager-01Post

Block Accounts Manager (BAM)-01Post

Sahayika-02Post

Staff Nurse under NRC-04Post

District Consultant-01Post

Dental Assistant-01Post

Yoga Instructor-01Post

Yoga Assistant-01Post

Kala-Azar Technical Supervisor-06Post

Full-Time Medical Office-07Post

ART Senior Medical Officer-01Post

Staff Nurse-48Post

Community Nurse-01Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Facility Level Quality Manager–

The candidates should hold the MBBS or Dental or Ayush or Nursing or Life Science or a Social Science graduate with masters in Hospital administration or Health Management. He also must carry a 1years experience in public Health or Hospital Administration.

Block Accounts Manager (BAM)–

The candidates should hold a Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from any recognized university with advance knowledge of Computers especially in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet Browsing & Accounting software, e.g. Tally

Sahayika-

The candidates should hold HS Passed & Good command in the local Language. Residence within Five Kilometers (5Km) from NRC is mandatory.

Dental Assistant-

The candidates should hold an SSC from recognized Board. Experience in Dental College or Clinic at a minimum of one year.

Yoga Instructor-The candidates should be a Graduate in any discipline and L year post-graduate diploma in Yogaor Yoga EducationorYoga Therapy from UGC recognized University

Yoga Assistant–

The candidates should be Undergraduate and passed in one-year Yoga & Naturopathy trainee course under West Bengal Council of Yoga & Naturopathy and registered under the said Council.

For more details of the same candidates are advised to check the notification and keep updated through our page.

DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy was last modified:

Read More