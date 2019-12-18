DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy

Home Articles
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.

    The notification has been passed by District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly inviting applications for the posts of 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others. The qualified candidates can apply to the posts through the designated format on or before 30 December 2019.

    Notification no-

    Memo No: 7546, Dated 13 December 2019

    Important Date:

    Particulars Dates
    Starting date for Application: 16 December 2019
    Closing Date of Application: 30 December 2019

    Vacancy Details

    • Facility Level Quality Manager-01Post
    • Block Accounts Manager (BAM)-01Post
    • Sahayika-02Post
    • Staff Nurse under NRC-04Post
    • District Consultant-01Post
    • Dental Assistant-01Post
    • Yoga Instructor-01Post
    • Yoga Assistant-01Post
    • Kala-Azar Technical Supervisor-06Post
    • Full-Time Medical Office-07Post
    • ART Senior Medical Officer-01Post
    • Staff Nurse-48Post
    • Community Nurse-01Post

    Eligibility Criteria

    Educational Qualification:

    Facility Level Quality Manager

    The candidates should hold the MBBS or Dental or Ayush or Nursing or Life Science or a Social Science graduate with masters in Hospital administration or Health Management. He also must carry a 1years experience in public Health or Hospital Administration.

    Block Accounts Manager (BAM)

    The candidates should hold a Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from any recognized university with advance knowledge of Computers especially in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet Browsing & Accounting software, e.g. Tally

    Sahayika-

    The candidates should hold HS Passed & Good command in the local Language. Residence within Five Kilometers (5Km) from NRC is mandatory.

    Dental Assistant-

    The candidates should hold an SSC from recognized Board. Experience in Dental College or Clinic at a minimum of one year.

    Yoga Instructor-The candidates should be a Graduate in any discipline and L year post-graduate diploma in Yogaor Yoga EducationorYoga Therapy from UGC recognized University

    Yoga Assistant

    The candidates should be Undergraduate and passed in one-year Yoga & Naturopathy trainee course under West Bengal Council of Yoga & Naturopathy and registered under the said Council.

    For more details of the same candidates are advised to check the notification and keep updated through our page.

