TAPMI Manipal Cut off (Out) for CAT, XAT and GMAT Scores

The T. A. Pai Management Institute has a studded history of cultivating precocious talents in the field of management and converting them into serious leaders of the field for the last 35 years. It has taken in many a prodigy and groomed them to become legends.

TAPMI Manipal only accepts the cream of the Indian Education System, but not in a way you would expect. TAPMI is known for taking gutsy moves that change the status quo of the field and its admission process is no different. TAPMI does not take only the marks obtained by a student in various entrance examinations into consideration for admission, but conducts a test of its own.

Apart from that, TAPMI also takes the entire academic profile of a student into consideration. This is because many a time grades hide the real story behind a student.

Moreover, if you are a working executive with an experience of more than 2 years, it takes that into consideration as well. It’s admission process is one of the most comprehensive in the country and TAPMi is proud of it, calling a few steps of its admission process as behavioural because they test the character and composure of the candidate when put under pressure along with the team spirit shown and the leadership responsibilities taken.

However, as much inclusive as they may become, academics still do play a very vital role in the selection of a candidate. Once again showing flexibility for its admission, TAPMI accepts scores of three different entrance examinations from its candidates.

This essentially gives the aspirants 3 different shots to get it right and fall in the right category to get in the running for a seat at this prestigious institution.

The three exams that TAPMI accepts the score of are:

● The Common Aptitude Test (CAT)

● The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

● GMAT

A candidate has to secure at least 85 percentile in one of those three tests to proceed further in the application process of TAPMI.

Other than this the candidates should be graduates in any discipline. The rounds which follow in the admission process once the candidate has been selected are the Written Ability Test (WAT), the Group Discussion (GD), and the Personal Interview (PI).

The institute offers a variety of management programs which are full time in nature. These are all coming from various specializations. The candidates who wish to apply for the Post Graduates Management Programs offered by

TAPMI can actually choose from among the following programs:

● A Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

● A Post Graduate Diploma in Management- Banking and Financial Services (PGDM-BKFS)

● A Post Graduate Diploma in Management- Human Resources Management (PGDM-HR)

● A Post Graduate Diploma in Management- Marketing and Sales Management (PGDM-Sales)

It is to be noted that just applying to the process will not get you in the running for all four of these specializations. You will have to choose the program/ programs you wish to apply for. Keep that in mind while filling up the form.

