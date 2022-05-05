Student Experiences at Job, College, Internship, Classroom, Campus – CSB Chennai

The academic opportunities and infrastructural facilities might be the face of any institution but the heart and soul of any Business School lies in its students’ body. At Crescent School of Business, every student is given the chance to explore new avenues and build a brighter future. The students can capitalize on the coming of age technology and strengthen the much needed soft skills. Let us take a little peek into the life of the students at CSB.

Student experience

The students are motivated to push their limits and take up tasks that are challenging yet rewarding. CSB gives a greater emphasis on the peer learning system as a part of which students are encouraged to help each other and learn in a more collaborative environment. Furthermore, the curriculum is on the practical side and is based on an experiential form of learning, giving students a chance to think out of the box.

CSB Placements and internship

CSB aims to provide an academic curriculum to the students with the aim to transform the students into young professionals and managers. The factor that makes the CSB placement process stand out is the element of personalized placements where the students’ strengths are considered. This makes the entire process of placement more student-centric.

CSB also has a Personalized Growth Plan where the student’s profiles are reviewed and they get personalized coaching, tests, and leadership workshops to help them improve their corporate skills. CSB believes in an integrated approach and thus the curriculum includes leadership courses that let the student build their communication and strategic leadership skills. Furthermore, CSB MBA students can apply for an 8 – week internship and hone their skills before the placement process begins. Some of the top recruiters include TCS, CTS, Standard Chartered, Wells Fargo, Pro V International, Shriram Capital, Future Generali, IDFC First Bank, ICICI, Wipro, Byju’s, Signals and Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kuwy Technology, Reliance Retail, Prelude Sys, Bellurbis, Hexen Bit Edtech, Kotal Life, India Mart, Jubilant Motor, TVS Electronics, Build HR and Vajra Global during the academic year 2020 – 2021. Around 50 companies participated in the placement process. The highest salary package offered to our student was Rs. 7 lakhs per annum. The average salary is around Rs.4.5 lakhs.

CSB Infrastructure

CSB holds that for exceptional management training, excellent infrastructure is necessary. Thus, CSB does not only focus on providing basic facilities but ensures that the students are equipped with the latest technology, a class apart classroom which gives the students a stimulating environment.

Campus- CSB is situated within B S Abdur Rahman Institute of Science and Technology. The class rooms conform to the global standards and have Wi-fi and computer facilities. The campus is eco-friendly and is ideal for students who are pursuing management. It has a library with a huge resource set and also has canteen facilities for the students. CSB is known for its quality maintenance of the campus making it the perfect place for the students to enjoy their two years.

Residence- The residence halls are well furnished with WI-FI coverage all across the residential campus. The comfort of the students is a priority to CSB and hence the resident facility is air-conditioned. The amenities such as laundry facilities, gym, medical services and recreational area with games like carrom and chess are also available. Living on campus is elemental to one’s MBA experience, and CSB provides a holistic environment and a dynamic community for the students.

Added advantages

Students who are a part of CSB become a part of the Madras Management Institution where students are given the opportunity to interact and learn from business pioneers.

CSB provides the students with global exposure and international level infrastructure which helps the students develop their personalities.

CSB gives the students flexibility both in terms of placement development and curriculum development. The students can customize their courses as well as get placed in companies that align with their personalities.

The students will be given practice sessions focusing on developing aptitude. The students are also exposed to group discussions, presentations and personality development sessions.

The students get the chance to learn from international faculty and understand managerial concepts from a global perspective.

Conclusion

With every student getting a chance to enhance their qualities, interact with other brilliant minds, and most importantly find a new ‘home’ amidst myriads of students, CSB stands as a pillar of development and strength for the students. So, if you want to be a part of a vibrant campus, add CSB to your list of priority B-schools.

