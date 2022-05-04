FinTech: A Hub of Career Opportunities, ft. ITM

Indian FinTech companies could address some of the critical structural issues oppressing Indian financial services: increasing outreach, reducing operational friction, boosting customer experience, and fostering digital channel adoption and usage. Innovative start-ups have emerged to abolish legacy prone processes & high cost operating models incumbent banks and financial service providers will give digital FinTech companies an edge. The opportunity for FinTech lies in expanding the market, shaping customer behaviour, and affecting long term changes in the financial industry.

Witnessing how the Fintech industry has boomed after the spread of the pandemic shows the immense scope that it upholds. The Fintech Market is projected to grow at a 22.7% CAGR until 2025. Considering and realizing this potential, the luminary campus of ITM offers the best module on Fintech. With a 3 Palm ranking in a global B-School survey, ITM is also ranked 2nd B-school by the All India Times B-School Survey. ITM has tied up with Maharashtra Govt. Fintech cell so that the curriculum is industry ready and the students have an immense exposure. The campus offers students with subjects like wealth management, payment infrastructure, machine learning, artificial learning and others. There is a dedicated Fintech lab along with internship opportunities for students to know about the latest strengths and technology.

The career options in Fintech are very versatile and interesting to pursue. Students can opt for the following job profiles after completing their PGDM in Financial Technology –

Financial Analyst

Research Analyst

Equity Analyst

Portfolio Manager

Financial Planner/Adviser

Banking and Insurance

Treasury

Corporate Finance

Financial Associate

Tax Consultant

Innovation Analyst

Insure Tech Analyst

Valuation Consultant

Transactional Advisory

Credit Analyst

Asset Valuation Associate

Eligibility for PGDM in FinTech The applicant should have a minimum of 50% in their graduation examination.

The student must clear the admission process of ITM Business School.

He/ She must qualify at least one of these entrance exams – (CAT, XAT, CMAT, GMAT, MAT, ATMA, State CET tests, NMAT by GMAC) as per the AICTE guidelines. With PGDM iConnect Financial Technology, you can equip yourself to what the industry demands along with learning global trends in business algorithms. ITM is now accepting applications for the MBA Batch 2022 -24 | APPLY NOW

To know more about ITM Navi Mumbai, Join the ITM Navi Mumbai Official Admission Query Thread 2022-24 and stay updated!

Read More