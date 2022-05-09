All you need to know about PGDM 4.0 at GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS)

Someone rightly claimed that intelligence without ambition does not yield fruitful results. A person can truly achieve success when adopting an ambitious approach to life. Considering this, GIMS guarantees that B-School applicants instil an ambitious attitude toward their lives to turn them into skilled industry experts. Amalgamated under the aegis of Greater Noida Institute of Technology, GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS) facilitates class apart B-School education to transform budding minds into seasoned industry professionals. Approved by AICTE and Ministry of Education, the Government of India, the institute houses leading academic scholars and adept industry professionals as its faculty base. Keeping up the transitioning facet of the industry, the GIMS aims to teach new and in-demand modules in its curriculum. This has, in turn, positively impacted the placement statistics and is manifested in the widespread alumni base. Find more about GIMS here:

GIMS Rankings and Accreditation

According to the Times B-School survey, GIMS has been placed among the top 92 B-Schools. Whereas, in the same survey, it has been placed in the bracket of the top 5 emerging B-Schools. It has also been accorded the status of the Best emerging business school for academic facilities and learning resources in the IIRF Education Impact Awards. Besides this, it has been awarded CSR Excellence in Education Award and National Education Excellence Award by Integrated Achievers.

GIMS Collaboration

To facilitate a holistic space of dialogue between academia and industry, GIMS has taken up the initiative of the Chanakya Talk Series, wherein leaders of the industry come up to speak about a specific topic of their choice. There are many corporate experts associated with this initiative. Besides this, GIMS is also engaged with IIMBx in an academic partnership program. GIMS students benefit from IIM B faculty and pedagogy expertise and get an effective learning experience.

GIMS Courses

GIMS offers PGDM 4.0, which is a two-year full-time program. The program follows a trimester system and offers dual specialization. The first year follows core courses, and the second year gives options to students to choose from electives. Students can opt for dual specialization in a range of domains like OB & Human Resource Management, Marketing, Finance, Information Technology and Business Analytics, New Age Startups and Entrepreneurship, and Logistics & Supply Chain Management. Besides this, students can take up more than ten quality certificates. The students gain exposure to the real-world setup of the industry through workshops, participation in conclave, co-curricular activities, etc.

GIMS Eligibility Criteria

A student who has cleared bachelors from any recognized institute in India is eligible to apply for the PGDM course at GIMS. The minimum marks for general category students is 50% and 45% for reserved category students.

GIMS Fee Structure

Most of the time, students refrain from pursuing B-school education for it is so expensive. But GIMS offers a class apart PGDM program at the affordable fee of 5,76,000 for the entire course.

GIMS Placements

The GIMS pedagogy’s sheer inventiveness is reflected in its outstanding placement numbers. Students have been employed in reputable companies with CTCs as high as 10 LPA. UpGrad, Berger, and wink are among the top companies that hired GIMS students for leadership positions. AU Small Finance Bank, Dabur, NIIT, Dell, Kotak Mahindra, Bosch, Infosys, KPMG, Yes Bank, and DTDC are prominent industry names.

GIMS Edge

Located in the thriving industrial hub of Delhi, NCR/Greater Noida, this B-School offers a close connection to individuals in the industry. The main aim herein remains that students get industry-oriented and can swiftly transit between any transformation that happens in the industry. With a sprawling campus, the institute is adept with facilities like a library, computer lab, hostel, cafeteria, and recreational area, among many other assets.

In all these regards, GIMS proves to be an up-and-coming name in B-school education.

