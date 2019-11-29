HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Registration Started for 71 Assistant Professor (JDMC) Posts on du.ac.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 71 Assistant Professor (JDMC) Posts on du.ac.in.

    Delhi University Recruitment 2019
    The notification has been passed by the University of Delhi (DU) has inviting applications for the Assistant Professor (JDMC) posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the University of Delhi (DU) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 17 December 2019.

    Important Dates:

    Particulars Date
    The end Date for Submission of Online Application: 17 December 2019

     

     Vacancy Details:

    The vacancy includes-

    • Commerce: 15 Posts
    • Economics: 08 Posts
    • English: 09 Posts
    • Environmental Studies: 02 Posts
    • Hindi: 01 Post
    • History: 08 Posts
    • HDFE: 01 Post
    • Mathematics: 11 Posts
    • Philosophy: 03 Posts
    • Political Science: 07 Posts
    • Sanskrit: 04 Posts
    • Sociology: 02 Posts

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.du.ac.in/ .

    Educational Qualification:

    The candidate shall hold a A Master’s degree with 55 percent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned subject from an Indian University. Or

    The Ph.D. degree should be received from a foreign University with a ranking among top five hundred (500) in the world University ranking (at any time) by anyone of the following: (i) QS (ii) The Times Higher Education or (iii) The Academic Ranking Of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

    How to Apply?

    Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the University of Delhi (DU) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 17 December 2019. Each candidate is expected to apply online application form in the designated format with complete, correct information and attachments.

    Also, note that the candidate will be wholly responsible for the authenticity of the submitted information. Applicants are expected to fill the application form is available on the College website. The details regarding qualifications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative Performa, etc. are available on the College website: www.jdm.du.ac.in along with the advertisement.

    For more detail candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page and also keep visiting the official website.

    Also read, University of Delhi (DU) Recruitment 2019.

