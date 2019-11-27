SSC CGL 2019 Registration Closed; Pay the Fee by 29th Nov; Check for More Details on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2019 Registration Over

The registration process for SSC CGL 2019-2020 exam has been closed by the Staff Selection Commission, SSC. The time of closing of the application form is 5 pm. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the exam by visiting the official website.

The website and the link to register is not working for quite sometime now. Candidates were made clear through the official notification on the website that they should not wait for the last day to do the registration for the SSC CGL exam.

The deadline still remains the same despite of the link not getting active. Once the registration is done, the next step is to pay fee online or generate challan and pay fee by challan in bank. The deadline to generate challan is 27th November 2019 whereas the payment in bank can be done till 29th November 2019.

The official website to download the SSC CGL 2019 -2020 admit card is www.ssc.nic.in . The admit card for the exam can be expected to be released in three months.

Steps to download SSC CGL 2019-2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “SSC CGL 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials to login.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

Exam Pattern:

Tier 1 exam will contain four sections namely general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, English comprehension.

Each section will have 25 questions and will be of 50 marks.

Each wrong answer will lead to the deduction of 0.5 marks.

Candidates can get detailed syllabus on the official notification of SSC CGL 2019, in pages 19 to 24. Stay tuned to the official website for more updates and information.

