    • MPPSC 2020 Exam Schedule Released on mppsc.nic.in, Check for More Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    MPPSC 2020 Exam Schedule: Candidates can download the exam schedule released on the official website, mppsc.nic.in.

    MPPSC 2020 Exam Schedule
    The notification has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) providing the details of the exam schedule for the forthcoming exams in 2020.

    As per the MPPSC 2020 Exam Calendar issued by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, the State Service Examination 2019 (Prelims) shall be conducted on 12 January 2020. The result of State Service Examination 2019 (Prelims) will be published on 31 January 2020 and Mains exam will be conducted in April 2020 respectively-

    Important Dates:

    Particulars Dates
    The issue date of notification for State Forest Service Exam 14 November 2019
    Prelims dates. 12 January 2020
    Result of State Service Examination 2019 (Prelims) 31 January 2020
    Mains exam April 2020

    There shall be various competitive examination under MPPSC and candidates can check the Proposed MPPSC 2020 Exam Calendar which is available on the official website of MPPSC- http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ .

    The calendar also mentions all the Dates of Interview for all the major examination conducted by MPPSC. The calendar will help you with your preparation and it also provided with the chance to be updated about the major notifications.

    Also denoting all the important notifications under MPPSC including Medical Officer Exam, Dentist Exam, State Engineering Service Exam 2020, Mining Officer Exam 2020, etc. Even the Calendar highlights the examination schedule in the entire year of 2020 including scheduled in the Month of December.

     Those candidates who have appeared or willing to apply for several exams under MPPSC can go through the MPPSC 2020 Exam Calendar Tentative Schedule of Competitive Examinations-2020. The Schedule Calendar keeps you updated acting beneficially for all.

    As a practice, pre-planning and consistency act as a primary key for success, this scheduled shall help the student to keep up with it. We wish best wishes to all the aspirants.

    For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page from time to time.

    Also read, MPPSC Pre online Form 2019.

