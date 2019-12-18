SSC Constable (GD) PET/PST Result 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Steps How to Check

Staff Selection Commission is responsible for the selection of ideal candidates for multiple vacancies available with different departments, organisations, and ministries under the Union government of India. Every year hundreds of thousands of candidates participate in the recruitment drive organised by the SCC.

In the year 2018, SSC started the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 drive wherein applications were invited from the interested candidates for the vacancies available for the post of constable.

Continuing with the selection procedure for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018, SSC conducted the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST) between 13th August 2019 and 23rd September 2019 across different venues. Ever since the test was conducted, candidates had been waiting for an update regarding the result.

Now, there is a crucial bot of information for all the candidates who participated in the PET and PST exam under SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018.

The final results for the PET and PST have now been released by the SSC on its official website @ www.ssc.nic.in. Therefore, all the candidates who had appeared for these tests must log-on to the official website of SSC and check their result as soon as possible.

Out of the total 3,83,860 candidates who had appeared for the PET and PST under SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018, 1,75,370 candidates have been declared as qualified.

Now, these candidates must appear for the next stage of selection, i.e. the Detailed Medical Examination. Details regarding the Detailed Medical Examination will be shared by the SSC on the official website only, so the candidates must refer to the official website for the latest information and updates for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 PET/PST: How to download the result

Log-on to the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in.

When the home page opens, click on the log-in section and use your credentials to log-in to the account.

Now, you will be able to see the result in the PDF format.

Download the result and save it on your computer.

Remember to take a print-out for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When has the result for the PST/PET been released for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018?

Answer: The result has been declared on 17th December 2019.

Question: Where can I check my result for the PET/PST?

Answer: Candidates need to log-on to the official website of SSC @ www.ssc.nic.in to check their results.

Question: How many candidates have qualified the PET/PST for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018?

Answer: A total of 1,75,370 candidates have been declared as qualified for the next stage of selection after the PET and PST results have been declared.

Question: When will be the Detailed Medical Examination conducted under SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018?

Answer: The Dates for the detailed medical examination will be declared later on by the SSC.

