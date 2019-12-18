Home Articles
    Statistics Ministry Announced Essay Writing Competition on 23rd February 2020

    Statistics Ministry, announced Essay Writing Competition on 23rd February 2020

    Starting its celebrations for the Statistics Day, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation will be conducting an essay writing competition. Statistics Day is celebrated on 29th June 2020 every year.

    This essay writing competition is a part of the celebrations for the international statistics day and will be an “On the Spot Essay Writing Competition” which will be organised on 23rd February 2020.

    The subjects which can be covered as the topics for the essay will be related to statistics. Only those students who are studying for their post graduation are eligible to apply for the competition. Though it is an on-the-spot competition, prior registrations are mandatory.

    In order to register for the essay writing competition, the interested students must submit two copies of their application through speed post. The application must be submitted to the respective head of the department of their college, university or institute who will then forward it.

    The applications must be sent through sped post or registered post to Deputy Director, Training Unit, National Statistics Office, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, 3rd Floor, Wing C, Pushpa Bhawan, Madangir Road, New Delhi-62. The last date for the receipt of the applications is 20th January 2020.

    Candidates whose applications are received before the cut-off date will receive a separate communication where they will be asked to come to the closest regional or sub-regional office of the National Statistics Office for writing the essay.

    On the day of the competition, i.e. 23rd February 2020, the candidates will be given two topics to write on and they will have to write about any one topic. The essay should be appx 5000 words long and must be completed within 3 hours.

    The names of the winners for competition would be announced on the Statistics Day, i.e. 29th June 2020. The students who will appear first, second and third will receive a cash prize of Rs. 15,000, Rs. 12,000, and Rs. 10,000 respectively. Moreover, 5 students will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000 as a consolation prize.

    Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

    Question: Does this essay competition carry any prizes?

    Answer: Students who will appear first, second and third will receive a cash prize of Rs. 15,000, Rs. 12,000, and Rs. 10,000 respectively., 5 students will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000 as a consolation prize

    Question: When will the essay writing competition take place?

    Answer: The essay writing competition will be held on 23rd February 2020.

    Question: When will be the final result for the competition declared?

    Answer: The final result will be declared on World Statistics Day, i.e. 29th June 2020.

    Question: Is it necessary to register for this essay writing competition?

    Answer: Yes, only those students who register for the competition will be allowed to participate.

