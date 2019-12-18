International Maths Olympiad (IMO) Answer Key 2019 to be Released Soon at sofworld.org, Check here for More Details

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) is responsible for conducting the International Maths Olympiad (IMO) every year in which numerous students participate every year.

This year also thousands of students participated in the International Maths Olympiad (IMO) organised by SOF on 5th December 2019 and 17th December 2019. Now, as the exam has been conducted successfully, participating students are waiting for the answer key and results to be declared by SOF.

While the official answer key and results have not yet been declared by SOF, unofficial answer keys are now available on the social media and various other platforms.

These answer keys have been published on the PDF format, video chat and various other formats on the internet. These answer keys for the IMO 2019 have been released by various coaching centre son their website, social media handles and also on the other platforms frequented by students.

Mostly it is the coaching institutes that provide coaching to the students for the IMO who have published the unofficial answer keys. As a matter of fact, these coaching centres have been releasing the unofficial answer keys for many years now.

They not only publish these unofficial answer keys on their website but also on video platforms like YouTube. Many more coaching institutes are expected to release their version of the unofficial answer key soon if have not already done so. These answer keys are in detail and offer section-wise answers for the questions asked in the IMO 2019.

But these answer keys will not be the basis of the final marking in the IMO 2019. The official answer key released by SOF only will be considered during the marking scheme and is the one which the students must look-out for.

The answer keys for IMO 2019 are expected to be released by the end of December 2019 for the exam conducted on 5th December 2019 and in the first week of January 2020 for the exam held on 17th December 2019.

It is expected that the SOF will also be declaring the result for IMO 2019 by the end of January 2020 on its official website as SOF itself has stated that the results for all Olympiads are released within 8 weeks of the exam.

So, the students who have appeared for the IMO 2019 on the above-mentioned dates, must regularly check the official website of SOF @ www.sofworld.org to check their result and answer key for the IMO 2019.

The answer key will be made available in PDF format and can be downloaded by anyone while for checking the result, students must log-in to their account.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will be the official answer key and result be declared for IMO 2019?

Answer: The answer keys for IMO 2019 are expected to be released by the end of December 2019 for the exam conducted on 5th December 2019 and in the first week of January 2020 for the exam held on 17th December 2019.

Question: What if the answer key available on the internet is different from one released by SOF?

Answer: The official answer key released by SOF only will be considered during the marking scheme and is the one which the students must look-out for.

Question: From where can I download the result for IMO 2019?

Answer: Students must visit the official website of SOF @ www.sofworld.org to check their result.

Question: When is the final result for IMO 2019 expected?

Answer: The final result will most probably be declared by the last week of January 2020.

