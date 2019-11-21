SSC CGL 2019 Registration Closes soon, Apply before 25th November on ssc.nic.in, Steps How to Apply Check here

Staff Selection Commission is a statutory body operating under the Central Government of India. It has the responsibility of selecting suitable candidates for various vacancies available with the departments, ministries, and organisations of the government. Staff Selection Commission conducts various recruitment drives to identify the best candidates for the available vacancies.

Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) is one of the most awaited exams conducted by Staff Selection Commission. This exam is conducted to select suitable candidates for Group B and Group C vacancies available with different ministries, organisations, and departments. Candidates eagerly await the latest updates pertaining to SSC CGL as it offers an excellent opportunity to start working on a government job.

This year application window for SSC CGL 2019 Exam opened on 22nd October 2019. Candidates were required to log-on to the official portal of the SSC, i.e. www.ssc.nic.in to register for the SSC CGL 2019 Exam.

Now, there is an important update for the candidates interested in applying for SSC CGL 2019 Exam. The last date to apply for SSC CGL 2019 Exam is fast approaching, and the application window will close on 25th November 2019. Thereafter, no applications will be accepted from any candidates under any circumstances. So, the candidates who have not yet completed their online application for SSC CGL 2019 Exam, must do so at the earliest.

They should log-on to the official website of SSC and complete their registration process before the cut-off date. The SSC CGL 2019 Exam Tier-1 will be conducted between 2nd March 2019 to 11th March 2019. The admit cards for SSC CGL 2019 Exam will be released only for the candidates who have completed their online registration successfully by 25th November 2019.

SSC CGL 2019 Exam: Important Dates

Candidates who have already applied or are looking to apply for SSC CGL 2019 Exam, must note the below mentioned important dates to avoid any confusion later on: –

S. No. Particulars Date 1 SSC CGL 2019 Exam notification release 22nd October 2019 2 SSC CGL 2019 Exam online application commences 22nd October 2019 3 SSC CGL 2019 Exam online application ends 25th November 2019, 5.00 PM 4 SSC CGL 2019 Exam Tier 1 Admit Card release February 2020 5 SSC CGL 2019 Exam Tier 1 2nd March 2020 to 11th March 2020 6 SSC CGL 2019 Exam Tier 1 Result May 2020 7 SSC CGL 2019 Exam Tier 2 and Tier 3 admit card June 2020 8 SSC CGL 2019 Exam Tier 2 exam date 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 9 SSC CGL 2019 Exam Tier 3 exam date 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 10 SSC CGL 2019 Exam Tier 4 exam date To be announced

