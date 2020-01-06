Reinventing Management and Technical Education with IMS Ghaziabad

“I suppose leadership at one time meant muscle, but now it means getting along with people.” – Mahatma Gandhi”. IMS Ghaziabad is a pioneer institute for management education in Northern India and it is amongst top 10 best B-Schools in North India as per latest MBA and B School Rankings. It is one of the oldest B-Schools in North India having a legacy of 30 years. Being associated with an Alumni group of more than 25000 Managers serving all around the world, IMS has been consistently reinventing Management & Technical Education and has the objective of creating global leaders who can navigate the ever-changing business landscape. The curriculum is consistently updated to match industry standards.

IMS Ghaziabad offers full time AICTE approved & NBA accredited PGDM Programme PGDM-International Business, PGDM -Big Data Analytics. It has been awarded the “Best Campus for Industry Oriented Management Education in India / Asia Pacific 2019” by ASSOCHAM. Since its foundation IMS Ghaziabad has gathered a lot of feathers in its cap with global accreditations and memberships. It has also signed MoU with MCX (India’s largest commodity derivatives exchange), BRICS CCI School of study , CSC Academy, IBM, Northern Illinois University, Fort Hays State University, Fredericton University of Canada, Jamia Hamdard to spice up research and development for college kids also as faculties.

With its internationally acclaimed faculty and teaching pedagogy from across the globe, IMS Ghaziabad feels honored to be associated with 25000+ Alumni base that are well established with reputed positions in Industry. IMS Ghaziabad cherish the strong associations with renowned recruiters from across the industry. Reaching new heights, IMS welcomed Prof Alok Pandey as the Director (CEO and Head of the Institution) and member of the Governing Council and Academic Advisory Council of the institute in April 2019. Prof Pandey is also an Independent Director on Board of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India) since 2017, Member of the CII-Northern Committee on Education and Member of the Index Committee of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.

One of the pillars behind the growing success of IMS Ghaziabad is Dr Tapan Kumar Nayak, Dean Academics, who has been continuously supporting the institute to grow, for more than 12 years. Prof Nayak is a Ph.D. Economics from Dept. of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Roorkee, M. Phil and M.A in Economics from Hyderabad Central University and has published more than 19 research papers in referred national and international journals.

It is an institute which is known by its people and IMS Ghaziabad feels honored to have a pool of talent, experience and knowledge among all the people associated with it.

– Vinit Kumar (PGDM 2018-2020)