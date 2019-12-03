SSC CHSL LDC/DEO 2019 Vacancies and Salary Details

HomeStaff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020SSC CHSL 2019 Articles
    SSC CHSL LDC/DEO 2019,Staff Selection Commission check here Vacancies and Salary Details. Candidates can check official website ssc.nic.in

    Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) is one of the most popular recruitment examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

    Candidates are eagerly awaiting announcements of important details regarding SSC CHSL Exam 2019 as it will allow them to prepare for the upcoming examination.

    As the registration process for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 has already started on 3rd December 2019 and is going to close by 10th January 2020, candidates have already started completing their applications online on the official website of SSC @ www.ssc.nic.in.

    As no applications will be accepted after 10th January 2020, candidates must complete their online applications as soon as possible.

    One of the major reasons behind the extreme popularity of SSC CHSL Exam 2019 is the opportunity that the selected candidates will get.

    Candidates who qualify the various levels of the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 will be recruited in different ministries, departments, and organisations under the central government of India.

    The excellent pay, the safety of job, and good future growth prospects are the hallmarks of the posts to be filled with SSC CHSL Exam 2019.

    SSC CHSL 2020 Latest Notice Released

    SSC CHSL Exam 2019: Vacancies

    The final count of the available vacancies that will be filled with SSC CHSL Exam 2019 has not yet been announced by the Staff Selection Commission.

    But according to reports, tentatively a total of 3259 positions are expected to be filled by candidates who will qualify the SSC CHSL Exam 2019. Most probably, these vacancies will be divided across various profiles like: –

    • Lower Divisional Clerk –   898 vacancies
    • Postal Assistant –  2359 vacancies
    • Data Entry Operator –   2 vacancies

    The final vacancies to be filled with SSC CHSL Exam 2019 are subject to increase or decrease as announced by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates must, therefore, refer to the official website of SSC @ www.ssc.nic.in for latest and accurate updates.

    SSC CHSL Exam 2019: Salary Details

    Candidates must note the below-mentioned details pertaining to the salary offered for various profiles that will be filled through the SSC CHSL Exam 2019: –

    • The post of Lower Division Clerk or Junior Secretariat Assistant falls under the Pay Band-1 (5200-20,200) and Grade Pay of Rs. 1900. The gross salary for this profile will range between Rs. 22,392 to Rs. 26,026.
    • The post of Data Entry Operator falls under the Pay Band-1 (5200-20,200) and Grade Pay of Rs. 2400. The gross salary for this profile will range between Rs. 29,340 to Rs. 35,220.
    • The post of Court Clerk falls under the Pay Band-1 (5200-20,200) and Grade Pay of Rs. 1900. The gross salary for this profile will range between Rs. 22,392 to Rs. 26,026.
    • The post of PA or SA falls under the Pay Band-1 (5200-20,200) and Grade Pay of Rs. 2400. The gross salary for this profile will range between Rs. 29,340 to Rs. 35,220.

