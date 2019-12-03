NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 7 Vacancies at npcilcareers.co.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited is a premier public sector undertaking that operates under the control of the Department of Atomic Energy of the Indian Government. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited conducts various recruitment drives every year for the selection of most suitable candidates for different vacancies available due to changing scenarios in the world.

The current recruitment drive being organised by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, i.e. NPCIL Recruitment 2019 aims to select 7 suitable candidates for the vacancies available with the corporation.

As per the advertisement released by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited , out of the 7 advertised vacancies 6 vacancies pertain to the post of Driver cum pump operator cum fireman and 1 vacancy pertain to the post of stipend trainee Dental Technician (Hygienist).

Candidates who are interested in applying for any of the advertised vacancies with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited should complete their application process online. Applications are being accepted through the online channels only.

Candidates must log-on to the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, i.e. www.npcilcareers.co.in and complete their application by 16th December 2019, which is the last date for submitting the applications.

Candidates must not wait for the last day to complete their online application for NPCIL Recruitment 2019 as once the cut-off date is over; no new applications will be accepted.

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Important Information

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information pertaining to the NPCIL Recruitment 2019 to avoid any confusions later on: –

The last date for completing online application process is 16 th December 2019. As no extensions will be available for the last date, candidates must complete their application as soon as possible.

December 2019. As no extensions will be available for the last date, candidates must complete their application as soon as possible. Out of the 6 vacancies for the post of Driver cum pump operator cum fireman, 1 vacancy is reserved for OBC, and 3 vacancies are reserved for EWS category applicants, and 2 vacancies are meant for candidates from unreserved category. The maximum acceptable age for this vacancy is 25 years.

The single vacancy for the post of stipend trainee dental technician (Hygienist) is meant for a candidate from the unreserved category. The maximum acceptable age for this vacancy is 24 years.

Age relaxation limits are applicable as per the guidelines of the central government of India.

Educational qualification required for the post of Driver cum pump operator cum fireman is: –

10+2 in Science with chemistry as a compulsory subject with min. 50% marks.

The applicant must have a valid heavy vehicle driving license and 1-year of experience driving a heavy vehicle.

A certificate course from a State Fire Training Centre in operating fire fighting equipment.

Educational qualification required for the post of Driver cum pump operator cum fireman is: – 10+2 in Science with minimum 60% marks. 2-year diploma as a dental technician from an institute recognized by the Dental Council of India.



NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 7 Vacancies at npcilcareers.co.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria was last modified:

Read More