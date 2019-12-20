Jharkhand 10th Class 2020 Notification: Registration Process Started, Get Details @jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi is the official education board in the state of Jharkhand. It is the responsibility of Jharkhand Academic Council to conduct the board exams for class 10th and 12th students for the schools affiliated with it.

Every year thousands of students register for the board exams to be conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council. Now, there is an important update for all the class 10th students who wish to register for the matriculation exam to be conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council.

As per the latest notification that has been published on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council on 17th December 2019, the registrations for the class 10th exams to be held in the year 2020 have now started.

Schools who wish to register their students for the matriculate examination to be conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council, should log-on to the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council @ jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac and complete the process online.

The school authorities will need to use the login id, and password proved to them for completing the online application process.

he last date to complete the online application process without incurring a late fee is 1st January 2020 and the last date to pay the fee challan without incurring any late fee is 8th January 2020.

As per the notification published on the official website, the registration window will be reopened for the schools to complete the online application form after paying a late fee from 7th January 2020 to 13th January 2020. Also, the last date to pay the fee challan with a late fee is 15th January 2020.

Students must, therefore, check with their school authorities regarding their registration process for the matriculation board exams.

In order to check crucial information and details pertaining to the Matriculate Examination 2020 to be conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council, students must refer to the official website only. Any social media websites should not be taken into consideration.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the online registrations for class 10th board exams of Jharkhand Academic Council start?

Answer: The online application process as already commenced from 18th December 2019.

Question: Which is the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council?

Answer: The official website of Jharkhand Academic Council is jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Question: Which are the last dates for registration for matriculation exam 2020 under Jharkhand Academic Council?

Answer: The last date to complete the online application process without incurring a late fee is 1st January 2020. While the last date to complete the online application process with a late fee is 13th January 2020.

Question: Can the students directly register for matriculation exam 2020 under Jharkhand Academic Council?

Answer: No, the students can not register directly. The registration process must be completed by the respective schools.

