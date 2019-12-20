KPTCL Recruitment 2019 Notification: Apply Online for 1813 Vacancies, Steps to Download Admit Card

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited is the biggest power generation and distribution entity in the state of Karnataka. With the rapid progress and economic development going on, Karnataka has been growing exponentially.

Subsequently, in order to keep up with the rising demands for electricity, domestic as well as commercial, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited is continuously looking to expand its operations.

In order to maintain the quality of services, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited conducts recruitment campaigns periodically.

Recently, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited floated a recruitment notification under KPTCL Recruitment 2019 for selecting suitable candidates for 1813 vacancies for the post of Junior Powerman and Junior Station Attendant.

On 21st October 2019, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited announced the dates for Endurance Test under KPTCL Recruitment 2019.

The dates were described as 26th December 2019 to 28th December 2019. Now, as the exam dates are approaching, candidates have been waiting for their admit cards. Finally, there is some important news for the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Endurance Test under KPTCL Recruitment 2019.

The admit cards for KPTCL Endurance Test 2019 have now been released on the official website of KPTCL Recruitment 2019 @ www.kptcl.com.

Candidates who have registered for the endurance test must log-on to the official website of KPTCL Recruitment 2019 and download their admit cards as soon as possible.

It is mandatory for the candidates to bring a printout of their admit cards on the day of the exam . Any candidates reaching the venue without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the endurance test.

The details regarding date, time, and venue of the endurance test under KPTCL Recruitment 2019 have been mentioned in the admit cards. Thus, bringing them along is necessary as well as beneficial for the candidates.

How to download the admit card

Log-on to the official website of KPTCL Recruitment 2019 @ kptcl.com.

Now, on the home page of the website locate and click on the following link “Click here to download call letter for Endurance Test (HESCOM and KPTCL) – Notification Dated: 10.12.2019.”

When prompted, enter the login credentials to download the KPTCL Admit Card 2019.

Take a printout of the admit card and bring it along on the day of the endurance test.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website for downloading the KPTCL Admit Card 2019?

Answer: The official website is www.kptcl.com

Question: How many vacancies are available under KPTCL Recruitment 2019?

Answer: A total of 1813 vacancies are available under KPTCL Recruitment 2019.

Question: What are the dates for the endurance test under KPTCL Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The endurance test will be conducted from 26th December 2019 to 28th December 2019.

Question: Is it necessary to bring a printout of the admit card?

Answer: Yes, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit cards on the day of the endurance test.

