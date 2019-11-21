SSC CGL Syllabus 2019 for Tier 3 Exam, Check here for Exam Pattern

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a central recruitment body established by the Government of India. It has the responsibility of conducting examinations for the recruitment of various Group C and Group D posts. One of the most commonly conducted examination by the Staff Selection Commission is that of SSC CGL or Combined Graduate Level Examination.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination is conducted by the SSC for recruitment into such posts which require a minimum education qualification of a graduate degree. In order to carry out this recruitment, candidates have to go through 4 stages or tiers, which are :

Tier-I: Computer Based Test

Tier-II: Computer Based Test

Tier-III: Descriptive paper

Tier-IV: Skill Test

All these stages are then followed by a Document Verification of the candidates. A candidate is selected only if they successfully qualify all the stages and are able to present the relevant documents.

The notification for SSC CGL 2018 was released in the month of May 2018. The applications were made around the same time. Tiers I and II of SSC CGL have also been conducted successfully. Tier-I examination was conducted between 4th to 19th June 2019. Tier-II examination was conducted between 11th to 14th September 2019.

The results of the Tier-II examination have also been released by the Staff Selection Commission on 25th October 2019. With the release of these results, selected candidates have qualified for the next stage which will be the tier-III examination.

The tier-III examination date has also been released by the Staff Selection Commission. It has been scheduled on the 29th December 2019. The exam will be conducted during the morning shift. Candidates who have qualified for this exam must prepare thoroughly for this test.

The third tier is designed to test the writing and language skills of the candidates. This examination carries a total of 100 marks with 60 minutes allotted to the candidates to finish the examination. Since it is a descriptive examination, it is conducted offline, by the pen and paper mode. Candidates are tested in the following aspects –

Language proficiency

Knowledge of grammar

Usage of vocabulary

Writing skills

To test these, questions include essays, letters, applications, précis, etc. Examinations are conducted in both English and Hindi.

Some other points to remember for the tier-III examination are as follows –

The examination will feature questions of 10+2 level. This examination is qualifying in nature and candidates will have to score a minimum of 33% marks. For persons with visual impairments or cerebral palsy, a time period of 80 minutes will be allotted.

To score well in this test, it is best that the candidates practice reading and writing on a regular basis. They should read articles and books to enrich their reading skills while practice writing applications and letters.

