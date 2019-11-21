CBSE CTET Admit Card 2019 Released on ctet.nic.in, Get Direct link to download

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2019

The admit card for Central Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates applied for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of CBSE.

The exam for CTET 2019 is scheduled to held by the CBSE on 8th of December 2019. The time for CTET 2019 paper 1 will be 9:30 am to 12:00 noon and paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates must keep their registration number and date of birth ready with them for downloading the admit card. The admit card can be downloaded by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

The official website to download the CTET 2019 admit card is www.ctet.nic.in . Candidates must ensure they follow the below points in order to download the admit card.

Steps to download CBSE CTET 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET as mentioned above.

Click on the “CTET 2019 admit card” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials to login into the account.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, CTET Admit Card 2019 – Direct Link.

Admit card is a mandatory document to appear for the exam. Candidates must download it online from the website. In case of any discrepancy in the details or image mentioned in the admit card or the downloading procedure, candidates must inform the board immediately to rectify the same.

The board will release the result within six weeks from the date of the exam. Candidates qualifying in Paper 1 will be able to teach class 1 to 5 students whereas those who qualify paper 2 will be able to teach class 6 to 8 students.

Keep visiting the official website for latest updates and information.

Also read, CTET 2019 Revised Exam Schedule.

