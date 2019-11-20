SSC CGL 2019: Candidates between 18-30 Years can Apply Online at ssc.nic.in for various Group B and Group C Posts, Check here for more details

Staff Selection Commission is one of the major recruitment agency of the government and is responsible for conducting various recruitment drives every year to select suitable candidates for various job profiles.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is responsible for conducting Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) to select candidates for recruitment against various vacancies in different organisations, ministries and departments of the government of India.

Candidates who wish to work for the government of India in various capacities should note that the application window for SSC CGL 2019-2020 is closing on 25th November 2019.

Therefore, interested candidates must complete their application procedure for SSC CGL 2019-2020 on the official website of SSC, i.e. www.ssc.nic.in as soon as possible. Admit cards will be generated for only those candidates who have completed the online application process successfully.

Therefore, instead of waiting for the last minute, candidates should complete their SSC CGL 2019-2020 Exam application immediately.

Another important factor that the candidates need to pay attention is the eligibility criteria. SSC has specified the eligibility criteria for various vacancies to be filled under SSC CGL 2019-2020 recruitment.

Candidates must check their profile with the specified eligibility criteria before applying for a particular vacancy. Acceptance of application does not mean automatic eligibility for selection.

Selectin at every stage is provisional to the satisfaction of the eligibility criteria. If at any stage of selection process it is found that the candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria for the particular profile, then his/her examination will be cancelled by the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC CGL 2019: Last Date to Apply Online (25th November)

Age brackets available under SSC CGL 2019-2020

As per the guidelines specified by SSC, candidates can apply under 5 age brackets for various Group B and Group C vacancies. Here are the important details pertaining to the age groups that the candidates must note: –

S. No. Age Limit ( As on 1st January 2020) 1 Between 18 to 27 years 2 Between 20 to 27 years 3 Between 20 to 30 years 4 Between 18 to 30 years 5 Up to 32 years

SSC CGL 2019-20

Vacancies available for candidates aged between 18-30 years

Candidates between the age of 18 to 30 years must note the various vacancies available for them in SSC CGL 2019-2020 recruitment: –

Assistant Section Officer in the Intelligence Bureau

Inspector Central Excise in CBIC

Inspector in Central Bureau of Narcotics

Assistant Audit Officer in Indian Audit and Accounts Department with CAG

Assistant in other ministries and departments

Inspector of Income Tax in CBDT

Divisional Accountant in Offices under CAG

Inspector Posts in Department of Post

Assistant section officer in other ministries and departments

Grade II statistical inspector

Assistant Enforcement Officer with Enforcement Directorate

Inspector preventive officer in CBIC

Sub-inspector in NIA

Assistant Accounts Officer in Indian Audit and Accounts Department with CAG

Inspector Examiner in CBIC

Age relaxation limits as specified by the Government of India for various categories are applicable.

