SSC CGL Tier 3 Last Year Exam Analysis in Detail, Check here for Exam Pattern and Previous Year Question Papers

Staff Selection Commission conducts various recruitment drives every year to select the most suitable candidates for various vacancies available with different government departments, ministries, and organizations. Various candidates who wish to start a career with a government job, apply for the exams conducted by SSC.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) conducted by SSC is a highly anticipated exam every year. SSC CGL is a descriptive paper where the candidates are supposed to prove their writing skills. SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam consists of two sections of 50 marks each, i.e. letter writing and essay writing.

The SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam 2018 is going to be conducted on 29th December 2019 across multiple venues in the country. It is important for students to understand the pattern and the type of questions asked in the SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam to score the desired marks.

One of the best ways to ensure the best preparation for SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam 2018 is to carefully analyze the SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam 2017 in detail. This will help the candidates understand the difficulty level of the exam and plan their preparations accordingly.

Instead of following some random advice, candidates must develop their study plan for SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam themselves. Moreover, preparing for SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam 2018 which is a descriptive paper, candidates can also ensure better preparation for other similar entrance exams.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam Pattern

SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam is a written examination which is descriptive in nature,

Candidates must attempt the essay and letter in either Hindi or English language. Both the answers should be in the same language.

Candidates will be awarded their scores out of 100.

The total duration of the SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam for normal students is 60 minutes. For students with disability that can hamper their performance in the exam, the time available is 80 minutes.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam 2017 – Questions Asked and analysis

Letter: – You are Rajan/Rajani resident of Lodhi Road, New Delhi. You have been selected for the post of marketing manager in a public sector enterprise. Due to some unavoidable reasons you are unable to join immediately as required by the employer. Write a letter to the said enterprise, seeking some time to join your duty giving convincing reasons.

Word Limit – 250

Marks – 50

This letter should be drafted in a professional manner and should clearly highlight the reason for which a new joining date. Do not leave any scope for vagueness and clearly mention as to why are you are unable to join and also state when exactly will you join.

Essay: – How far has demonetization achieved its objective?

Word Limit – 150

Marks – 50

Write this essay from a neutral perspective and state both pros and cons of the move. Use pointers to highlight your thoughts. Remember there is no right or wrong answer here. You need to mention what you think about this move and justify your choice.

