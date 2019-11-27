HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
    RPSC FSO Answer Key 2019 Available Unofficially; Officially it will get Released by Dec on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    FSO Answer Key 2019: Candidates can avail the answer key unofficially but officially it will get released soon on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    RPSC FSO Answer Key 2019

    The Food Safety Officer (FSO) recruitment 2019 exam was held yesterday by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The exam was on 25th November 2019 from 9 am to 12 noon. The duration of the exam was 3 hours.

    The answer key will get released by the commission in 2 or 3 weeks but one can find the answer keys available unofficially in few of the website. The solution of the question paper is available on social media platforms.

    These answer keys were published by either the previous year aspirants or coaching institutes or individuals who are helping the aspirants in preparing for the examination. Candidates can search for the answer key in two ways, first is by searching for them on community driven social media platforms and second is government job aspirants’ groups or study groups in WhatsApp, telegram or such platforms.

    The official website to get more details on the RPSC FSO 2019 exam is www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates can download the answer key once released on the official website by following below steps.

    Steps to download RPSC FSO 2019 Answer Keys:

    • Visit the official website as mentioned above.
    • Click on the “FSO Answer Key 2019” link on the home page.
    • You will get directed to a new PDF file.
    • Download and save the PDF file.
    • Take a print of the answer key for refereeing it in future.

    RPSC usually releases answer keys 21-24 days after exam as per the previous year trends.

    Once the answer key released, candidates can raise their objection in case they find any discrepancy in the answer key. The objection must be submitted officially within the deadline in the specific format mentioned.

    Keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information on FSO 2019 exam.

    Also read, RPSC Food Safety Officer Admit Card 2019.

    Stay connected with other applicants through our group, RPSC Food Safety Officer Answer Key 2019 | Rajasthan PSC FSO 25th Nov Exam Key Paper.

