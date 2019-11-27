HSSC Instructor Admit Card 2019 Released on hssc.gov.in, Exam starts on 3rd Dec; Check more details here

HSSC Instructor Admit Card 2019

The HSSC Instructor Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website of HSSC.

The HSSC Instructor 2019 exam is scheduled to be from 3rd December 2019. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website or by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.

The credentials needed to login into their account are Login ID and Password. Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the exam for various posts of instructor along with admit card date.

The official website to download the HSSC Instructor admit card 2019 is www.hssc.gov.in . Candidates can go through the below mentioned instructions for downloading the admit card.

Steps to Download HSSC Instructor Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “Advertisement link 12/2019″ link present on the homepage.

Click on the “Admit Card” link.

Enter your login details and Click on “Sign in Button”.

Check and download your Haryana Instructor Call Letter.

Take a print out of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, HSSC Instructor Admit Card Download.

Exam Pattern:

HSSC Instructor exam will be of 90 marks.

75% weightage is given to subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable.

And 25% weightage to History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

HSSC Instructor exam will be held from 03rd to 12th December 2019. the exam for the post of Millwright Mechanic and Instructor (Theory) will be in the morning shift from 10 AM to 11:30 AM and for Information Technology and Electronics System Maintenance Instructor, Craft Instructor, Interior Decoration and Designing Instructor, Painter General Instructor, Food Production Instructor and Computer Instructor in the evening shift from 1:30 PM to 3 PM.

Keep visiting the official website for more updates.

Also read, HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/n5wcEiMLbGs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

HSSC Instructor Admit Card 2019 Released on hssc.gov.in, Exam starts on 3rd Dec; Check more details here was last modified:

Read More