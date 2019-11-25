SSC CGL Registration 2019 Notification Released on ssc.nic.in, Get Details here

SSC CGL Registration 2019

On 22 November 2019, SSC has issued 2 most advanced notice regarding the SSC CGL Recruitment 2019. As per the notice, candidates should apply for SSC CGL 2019 ere the closing date, which is 25 November 2019, to evade disconnection/inability or failure while login into the website. Another important notice reads the amendments in Combined Graduate Level Recruitment 2019.

Also, SSC CGL Registration is going to end on this Monday. The candidates who have not yet applied for the SSC CGL 2019 can register through online mode only. The closing date for SSC CGL Registration is 25 November 2019. Staff Selection Commission is welcoming online applications for CGL recruitment on its official website i.e., ssc.nic.in. SSC

Also, Candidates will be expected to fill their Basic Details, Additional & Contact Detail, and upload 3 Photo and Signature in a prescribed format.

Important dates:

Date of SSC CGL Notification – 22 October 2019.

Starting Date of CGL Application – 22 October 2019.

Last Date of Application – 25 November 2019 till 05 PM.

Date of Tier I (Computer Based Examination) – 02 March to 11 March 2020.

Date of Tier-II Exam: To be announced later.

Date of Tier-III Exam and Date of Tier-IV Exam: 22 June to 25 June 2020.

Age limit-

The age limit per the last year’s notification, the upper age limit of the candidates should be 30 years, and the minimum age to appear in the exam is 20 years.

Pattern-

SSC CGL selection will be made based on SSC CGL Exam 2019 (Tier-I), Tier II, Tier III & Tier IV Exam. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019 will be carried from 02 March to 11 March (2020) in online (computer-based) mode. SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam and Tier 3 Exam will be held tentatively between 22 June to 25 June 2019, and dates for the Tier 4 exam will be notified later, respectively.

Also read, SSC CGL Tier 3 Preparation Strategy.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5kYnITB8GK0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SSC CGL Registration 2019 Notification Released on ssc.nic.in, Get Details here was last modified:

Read More