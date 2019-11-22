SRTMUN Recruitment Notification 2019: Apply for Librarian Post on srtmun.ac.in, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and How to Download Application Form

The Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMUN) is an educational institution in Maharashtra, India. The University was established in 1994 and is named after the great educationist and Indian freedom fighter, Swami Ramanand Teerth. The university is known for its outstanding contribution in the field of education. It offers education courses in a large number of areas and is known for having an excellent faculty and high educational standards.

While, SRTMUN had recently announced the vacancy for the recruitment of Principal in the University, a new vacancy has now been notified by it. Candidates who are willing to be a part of this esteemed institution must check out the vacancy details.

The vacancy notified by the SRTMUN is for the post of a Librarian. The post of Librarian is to be filled in the Veerbhadra Education Society’s Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Arts and Commerce Mahavidyalaya. In order to make the application candidate must go through the eligibility criteria necessary for the vacancy. It must be noted that there are no reservations for this post.

The eligibility criteria for the post of Librarian in the SRTMUN are stated below –

Masters degree in Information Science, Library Science or Documentation Science with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade. A complete knowledge of computers in the library and a consistently good academic record. Candidates should have also cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) as conducted by the UGC or CSIR or an equivalent examination required for the teaching profession.

The application of the candidate will be rejected automatically from the recruitment process, if they fail to meet the eligibility criteria.

The application process for the post of Librarian will be in the offline mode. Thus, it is very important for the candidates to understand the prescribed procedure for the application. Here are a few steps that the candidates must follow during the application process.

Step-1 : Candidates must first download an application form that will be available on the official website of SRTMUN.

Step-2 : The application form should be duly filled by the candidates. They should make sure that the details are filled in without any mistakes.

Step-3 : The application form should be attached with the necessary self-attested documents and recent passport size photographs.

Step-4 : All these documents should be properly enclosed in an envelope and submitted at the relevant venue which has been stated in the notification.

The notification also states the location of correspondence and the address which should be stated on the envelope. This is stated below –

The Principal,

Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Mahavidyalaya,

Mukhed District,

Nanded – 431715.

Any further details will be available on the website of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University.

SRTMUN Recruitment Notification 2019: Apply for Librarian Post on srtmun.ac.in, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and How to Download Application Form was last modified:

Read More