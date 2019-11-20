Baranagar Municipality Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 50 Group D (Mazdoor) Post at baranagarmunicipality.org, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

Baranagar is located on the banks of river Hoogly and is a suburban region near the city of Kolkata, West Bengal. The local civic administration body there is the Baranagar Municipality. The Baranagar Municipality looks into the development and growth of this region and ensures that civic order is maintained. It also employs a large number of employees at several ranks to ensure development.

Baranagar Municipality has recently announced various recruitment opportunities. These vacancies were announced by it on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies in the procedure as laid down by the municipality.

The vacancies announced by Baranagar Municipality is for Group D posts. The municipality will be carrying out the recruitment drive for inducting Mazdoors under these Group D posts. There are a total of 50 vacancies for this post. Candidates can apply if they are eligible for the post.

The application process has already started on 18th November 2019, the same date as the release of the notification. Candidates have been provided time till 6th December 2019, after which no more applications will be accepted by the Baranagar Municipality.

Before making the applications, candidates should check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification. If the candidates apply irrespective of the eligibility criteria, their applications will not be considered. The important qualifications that must be taken note of by the candidates are as follows –

Candidates should have passed class VIII from a recognised government educational institution. They should be able to read and write in Bengali or Nepali. The minimum age for making the application is 18 years. The maximum age for making the application is 40 years.

The application process will be in offline mode. Here are some things that the candidates must make a note of while making the application –

The application form must be downloaded from the official website of Baranagar Municipality, which is http://baranagarmunicipality.org/

The application form, filled carefully, should have a recent passport size photograph of the candidate, pasted and self-attested. One photograph should also be attached with the application form.

The envelope containing the application should clearly state “Application for the post of Mazdoor Group-D.”

The applications can only be sent through ordinary post or just be dropped in the drop box at the municipality itself.

In order to make the application, the address to which the application should be sent is as follows –

Chairman,

Baranagar Municipality,

87, Deshbandhu Road (E),

Kolkata – 700035

West Bengal.

Candidates will be selected through a written test followed by an interview. The information pertaining to the dates of this exam will be notified on the website of Baranagar Municipality.

Baranagar Municipality Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 50 Group D (Mazdoor) Post at baranagarmunicipality.org, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Application Process was last modified:

Read More