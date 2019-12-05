ESIC Recruitment 2019 Notification Out: Apply for 44 Medical Officer Post, Check here Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applicants having MBBS, Post Graduate qualification for the post of Medical Officer.

There is about 44 vacant position, and the interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 17th December 2019. The qualification and eligibility for the posts are shared below:

Senior Resident (1 year.):

For Senior Resident, the age limit is 37 years, and the candidate should have a Post-Graduation Degree/ Diploma after MBBS in any speciality and BDS from a recognized University. The pay for the PG holders is 18750 with Grade Pay 6600+ other allowances.

And the pay for the PG Diploma holders is 18150 with Grad Pay 6600+ other allowances. However, there are relaxations for SC/ST/OBC/PWD as per the rules of Government of India

Senior Resident (3 years):

The age limit for this post is 37 years, and the education qualification includes PG degree or Diploma in concerned Specialty after MBBS. Candidates who have already completed senior residency for 3 years cannot apply for any of the Senior Residents

Part-time Specialists:

For this post the candidate should have a PG degree with 3 years of experience in respective speciality or they can have a PG diploma with 5 years of experience in respective speciality.

The age limit should not exceed more than 64 years. Their duties include them to work for 4 hours a day for 4 days in a week with a remuneration of Rs. 60000/- p.m. There is also an additional remuneration of Rs.12000/- p.m. in case of performing an emergency call duties

Homoeopathic Physician

The candidate should hold a Graduate degree in Homeopathy from a recognized University, Statutory board or a Council. However, candidates with Post Graduation will be given more preference.

The candidate should be registered on the Central Register of Homeopathy or State Register of Homeopathy

The candidate should also have a qualification certificate of the State of Middle Standard in Official Language of the State of Kerala

The employee is expected to work for 5 hours a day for 6 days a week. The age limit should not exceed 30 years. And there will be relaxation for OBC/ SC/ST/PWD as per the rules of the Government of India. However, the remuneration is Rs.50, 000/- per month (consolidated)

DETAILS OF THE APPLICATION FEE:

General/OBC: Rs 250

SC/ ST: Rs. 50

Application fee to be paid by way of demand draft in favour of ESI Fund Account No.1 payable at SBI Keralapuram Branch.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for ESIC Recruitment 2019

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED:

Original degree certificate along with a copy. Registration Certificate of the TCMC/MCI. Original Matriculation Certificate to verify the birth date. Original Experience certificate. Original Caste certificate with a copy.

ESIC Recruitment 2019 Notification Out: Apply for 44 Medical Officer Post, Check here Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria and Application Process was last modified:

Read More