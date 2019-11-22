SRTMUN Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Principal Posts at srtmun.ac.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria

The Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMUN) is an educational institution in Maharashtra, India. The university is known for its outstanding development in the field of education. It offers education courses in a large number of areas and is known for a good faculty and high educational standards. The University was established in 1994 and is named after Swami Ramanand Teerth.

The Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University has recently announced a vacancy available for recruitment. It will be conducting the recruitment for this vacancy in the month of December 2019. Interested candidates can, however, make an application for the same through the format prescribed by the University.

Important Dates

Release of advertisement: – 21 st November 2019

November 2019 Commencement of application process: – 21 st November 2019

November 2019 Closure of application process: – 5 th December 2019

December 2019 Date of interview: – To be announced

The vacancy announced by SRTMUN is for the post of a Principal. Thus there is only one vacancy. It must also be noted that this post is not reserved. The post of the principal is to be filled in the Shri Sevadas Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s Vasantrao Naik Mahavidyalaya (Arts, Science and Commerce). Candidates have been allotted a time period of fifteen days to make their application, from the date of release of the advertisement. Since the advertisement was released on 21st November 2019, the last date for making the application is 5th December 2019.

Before making the application, candidates are advised to go through the detailed eligibility criteria stated in the notification released by the university. The main qualifications for applying include –

A PhD degree

They should have a total service experience of 15 years of teaching or research in universities of college.

A minimum of 10 research publications in peer-reviewed or University Grants Commission (UGC) —listed journals

A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix II, Table 2.

The application should be submitted by the candidates by the prescribed channel only. In order to apply for the post, candidates will have to follow the offline mode of submission. The application should be submitted by the candidates at the following address –

To,

The Secretary,

Shri Sevadas Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s Nanded

C/O Jawaharlal Nehru College of Social Work (MSW) Cidco,

New Nanded – 431603.

Applicants should note that any sort of Travelling Allowance (TA) or Dearness Allowance (DA) will not be paid to them by the University. The application on a plain paper along with the necessary testimonials and self-attested documents should reach the address on time for the application to be accepted. The documents should also include the API based PBAS score sheet.

As per the notification, if the candidate is selected, they will be appointed for a term of five years. This term will be subject to extension for another her five years depending on the performance of the candidate. The pay scale that they can expect will be according to the pay scale as laid down by the UGC, state government.

SRTMUN Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Principal Posts at srtmun.ac.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria was last modified:

Read More