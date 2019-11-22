IMT Hyderabad Admissions 2020: Application Process, Important Dates, Admission Criteria

Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad was established in 2011 as an institution that would be managed by a society.

IMT Hyderabad offers 2-year full time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Program and also Post Graduate Diploma in Management Program for Executives.

Widely experienced faculty, state of the art infrastructure combined with innovative pedagogy and rigorous learning processes render IMT Hyderabad as the most apt platform for grooming and moulding the business leaders of tomorrow.

IMT Hyderabad constantly endeavors to provide its students an excellent learning experience through unique pedagogy and curriculum that matches contemporary business requirements. IMT Hyderabad firmly believes in imparting holistic development of the future leaders to face the challenges of today’s dynamic world.

Admission Criteria

Applicants for all IMT PGDM and MBA programs must have a minimum three-year Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with minimum 50 percent aggregate marks in any discipline. Applicants who are appearing for the final-year degree examination can also apply, subject to submission of all mark sheets and pass certificate to IMT’s Academic Program office at a later date. Failing to do so will result in admission being cancelled.

To apply for IMT Hyderabad’s 2 year PGDM program, applicants must be registered for CAT-2019 OR XAT-2020 OR CMAT- January,2020* OR have taken the GMAT (1st January 2016 – February 28, 2020). In case of the candidate(s) applying on the basis of GMAT and score is not provided, processing of application will be provisional, subject to IMT receiving the official GMAT score on or before March 15, 2020

Application Process

To apply to IMT, an applicant must complete the online ‘Application Form’. There is one Common ‘Application Form’ for all four campuses – IMT Ghaziabad, IMT Nagpur, IMT Hyderabad and IMT Dubai (August 2020 intake).

In the ‘Application Form’ the candidate must provide educational qualifications, contact details, etc. and at least one of the following: ID for CAT-2019 OR ID for XAT-2020 OR ID for GMAT OR Roll-No for CMAT- January 2020*. IMT Ghaziabad will be accepting CAT OR XAT OR GMAT scores. IMT Nagpur and Hyderabad will be accepting CAT OR XAT OR GMAT OR CMAT scores. The applicant is required to fill the IDs of the entire test score he/she wishes to submit.

Note: CMAT- January,2020* test will be considered for IMT Nagpur and IMT Hyderabad Campus ONLY

Selection Criteria

IMT will conduct the Personal Interview process in February and March 2019 for shortlisted candidates from the IMT Common Application form for its final selection process.

Personal Interview:

The candidate shortlisted will have a Personal Interview process of approximately 20-25 minutes, during which he/she will be evaluated on four parameters

The parameters are as follows:

Communication/Interpersonal skills Analytical/Problem solving skills Business Affairs and General Awareness Domain Knowledge

The final merit of the candidate is a cumulative weighted average of the following components:

CAT/XAT/GMAT/CMAT (best score) Academic Scores (Xth, XIIth and graduation) and quality/reputation and ranking of graduating college/institute/university Performance in Personal Interview process in terms of above mentioned parameters Work experience, both in duration and quality (for working candidates)

If you have any query, please visit the official group for IMT Hyderabad PGDM Admissions 2020-22

IMT Hyderabad Admissions 2020: Application Process, Important Dates, Admission Criteria was last modified:

Read More