IIM Kashipur Recruitment 2019: Apply For Librarian and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Posts at iimkashipur.ac.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility ans Selection Process

The notification has been released by IIM, Kashipur for the recruitment of Librarian and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts. The qualified candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal latest by 27 December 2019 till 11.59 PM.

Notification details

Advt. No.: IIMKPV/Non-Teaching/2019/2 Date: 22.11.2019

Important Dates

Particulars Dates Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 27 December 2019 till 11.59 PM Last Date of Submission of physical Copy of Online Application: 06 January 2020 till 6.00 PM

Vacancy Details

Librarian– 01 Post

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) – 01 Post

Age Limits

The age criteria shall be for-

Librarian– Maximum 50 years

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) – Maximum 50 years

Note: Age Relaxation in the upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

Eligibility Conditions

Educational Qualification

Librarian–

The candidate should hold a Full-time Master Degree with 60% or equivalent grade in Library Science/Information Science with a consistently good academic record. Candidates should hold at least five years of experience.

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) –

The candidate should hold a Post-Graduation in any discipline. Candidates must hold at least ten years’ relevant experience.

Selection Procedure

The selection of candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test and the qualifying skill test is regulated by the selection body.

Application Fee

The application fees shall be-

Librarian– Rs. 500/-

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) – Rs. 200/-

Exemption: SC, ST, Person with Disabilities

Ex-Also serviceman and Women candidates are not required to submit application fees.

The mode of Payment shall be through Online payment.

How to Apply

The qualified candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (http://223.31.174.13/staff/) of the organization.

The closing date for the online application is 27 December 2019 till 11.59 PM.

After submitting the online application send the print out (hard copy) of the online application along with the required documents as given in the official notification to the address mentioned in the notification.

Address-

The Chief Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, Kundeshwari, Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar – 244713 Uttarakhand. The last date of submission of hard copy of the online application is 06 January 2020.

