HTET Result 2019 Released at bseh.org.in, Steps How to Download

According to the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH), it has released the results of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Examination November 2019. Therefore, the candidates who had appeared for this examination can now check and download the results from htetonline.com and www.htet.nic.in

Board Of School Education Haryana (BSEH) had conducted the HTET Exam on 16th and 17th November 2019. And, finally, the Board has declared the results on the 9th of January 2020 and so the candidates can finally check their results from the website.

ABOUT THE EXAMINATION

The examination consisted of a Written test and was scheduled on three levels. The first level consisted of Primary Teacher – Class I to V, Level 2 consisted of GT Teacher – Class VI to VIII and Level 3 consisted of PGT Lecturer.

The examination was scheduled on 16 & 17 November 2019. The duration of the examination was 2.30 hours and the examination was conducted at the various prescribed centres.

IMPORTANT DATES

The application process for the filling up the application form of the HTET examination was 7th October 2019

The last date to submit the application form and to pay the application fee was 21st October 2019

The date for the online correction in case of any errors was from 19th to 23rd October 2019

The date for the availability of the admit cards was 8th November 2019

The date of the HTET examination was 16th to 17th November 2019

The availability of the Answer key was 19th November 2019

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE HTET RESULTS?

The candidates have to visit the official website bseh.org.in.

After this, they can click on the HTET 2019 Result link.

They will be directed to a new page where they have to enter credentials like the Roll Number and Date of Birth.

After this, they can access their results and then download it.

Direct Link for HTET Result 2019

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Level I PRT Teacher- 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and Passed / Appearing 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education / B.Ed.

OR

Passed 10+2 Intermediate with atleast 45% marks / Appearing for 2-Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education / B.Ed.

OR

Passed Bachelor’s degree in Any Stream / Appearing for 2-Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education / B.Ed.

OR

Level II TGT Teacher Class VI to VIII- Passed Bachelor’s degree in any stream with atleast 50% marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Bachelor’s degree with an aggregate 50% Marks and B.Ed. / Special B.Ed. Degree

OR

10+2 with 50% Marks and 4 Year BA B.Ed. / B. Com B.Ed. Degree

Level III PGT Teacher- Master’s Degree in Concerned Subject with 50% Marks and B.Ed. Degree

<noscript><iframe title="!! HTET RESULT OUT CHECK NOW !!" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pLQCJ-fl1bY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More