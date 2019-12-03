SNAP Admit Card 2019 Released at snaptest.org, Steps How to Download

Symbiosis International (deemed university) popularly known as SIU has released SNAP admit card 2019 on 2nd December 2019. Students can download their admit cards of SNAP 2019 only if the payment is successful.

SNAP 2019 Admit Card will include information like candidate’s name, photograph & signature, exam center name & address, date & time of the exam, exam day instructions, and more.

SNAP 2019 admit card is mandatory to be brought by the students on the day of examination. SNAP will be organized on 15th December 2019.

The results of SNAP 2019 will be published on 10th January 2020. In this article, the information regarding the important date of SNAP 2019, how to download the admit card, documents required to carry with admit card, and so on are mentioned.

Candidates can get their SNAP 2019 admit card from the official website of SIU. Candidates are suggested to make sure that their latest passport size color photograph are pasted on the admit card at the place given for before appearing for the test.

Important Dates of SNAP Admit Card 2019

Events Important Dates Commencement of registration for SNAP 2019 16th August, 2019 Closing of registration 30th November, 2019 (Extended) Availability of admit cards (online) 2nd December (After 5:00 pm) till 15th December, 2019. Mock test of SNAP 2019 (1) 19th October 2019 Mock test of SNAP 2019 (2) 2nd & 3rd November 2019 SNAP 2019 exam 15th December 2019 Availability of answer key of SNAP 2019 The third week of December 2019 An announcement of the SNAP 209 results 10th January 2020

Things You Should Know before Downloading SNAP Admit Card 2019

Before starting the download of the SNAP Admit Card 2019, the candidates have to take the following precautions:

Keep the login credentials nearby that you were directed at the time of SNAP registration.

Use a high-quality browser of the latest version – Chrome, Mozilla, or Internet Explorer

Use a desktop or laptop. Using a smartphone to download the admit card is not recommended.

Do not delay to download the admit card until the exam date.

How to download Admit Card of SNAP 2019

In order to download the SNAP 2019 admit card, candidates can follow the steps that are given below:

Step 1: Go to the official portal of SNAP

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “Admit Card”

Step 3: The link will direct to a new page

Step 4: Login with your SNAP ID and password

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your SNAP 2019 for future use.

Details Provided on SNAP Admit Card 2019

SNAP 2019 admit card contains the following details:

Name and roll number of the student

Examination center, address, and code

Examination time and venue

Instructions to follow on the day of examination

Other Documents Required with SNAP 2019 Admit Card on Exam Day

Students must attach their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the SNAP 2019 admit card. Students are requested to carry any one of the following identity cards which an authorized person will verify on the day of SNAP 2019. Students must not add a passport size photograph which is more than three months old. Additionally, the entry would be restricted without SNAP 2019 admit card.

Passport

Pan card

Aadhar card

Voter ID card

How to Carry Admit Card of SNAP 2019

You should carry a colored print of the SNAP 2019 Admit Card. It is wise to carry two copies at least so that you have a spare if one is lost or damaged. Even after the exam is over, the candidates must keep the admit card carefully with them.

The admit card is needed at various stages of the admission rounds. Therefore the candidates have to bear the admit card with extreme care at the exam center and it must not be misplaced or damaged.

What one should do if there are mistakes in the SNAP 2019 Admit Card

If mistakes are found in the admit card, the candidates have to contact the SNAP 2019 authorities and get the error corrected. However, there is no individual window made available for correction in the SNAP admit card.

Note that the admit card consists of the details as per the information you provide at the time of filling the application form. If the details do not match the data as per the once you have provided, then you need to contact the authorities.

The candidates must contact immediately at the following address:

SYMBIOSIS TEST SECRETARIAT

SYMBIOSIS INTERNATIONAL DEEMED UNIVERSITY,

Gram: Lavale, Tal: Mulshi, District: Pune – 412115

Whatsapp No: 7709328908

Email: info@snaptest.org

All the best for your SNAP exam.

