SNAP 2019 Application Process Closing Today on snaptest.org, Steps to Register here

The registration window for SNAP 2019, the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) will be closing soon by the Symbiosis International Deemed University (SIU). Candidates who are eligible can apply soon on the official website.

SNAP exam is being conducted to intake students in MBA, MSc and MPH programs in Symbiosis Institutes. The last date to fill the SNAP application form is today which is 23rd November 2019. After which candidates will not be allowed to register.

The registration process of SNAP 2019 is completely online except the application fee payment as it can be done in both the ways, online or offline. The online payment can be done through debit card, credit card, net banking etc.

The official website to register for SNAP 2019 online is www.snaptest.org . Candidates must go through the below steps in order to fill the application form.

Steps to apply for SNAP 2019:

Visit the official website of SNAP.

Enter the details required in order to create the Login ID and password.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Fill the application form.

Click on the Submit button.

Make the application fee payment.

Download and print the application form for future reference.

The important information to be filled in the application form is personal information, other is the selection of preferred test city and last is uploading of the photograph.

At the first stage, candidates must fill application name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, category and stating whether or not a candidate is an NRI.

The entire application process of SNAP 2019 can be done in four stages, registration for SNAP test, second is a fee payment, third is register for the institute and fourth is making payment for institute programme.

