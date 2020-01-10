IRCON Recruitment 2020: Apply for 100 Various Posts at ircon.org, Check here for more Details

According to the recent update from the IRCON International Limited (IRCON), it has released a notification in order to notify interested candidates to come and apply for the post of Works Engineer, Geologist, Sr. Works Engineer, Site Supervisor ane Sr. Site Supervisor on contractual basis.

Therefore, the candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can visit the official website ircon.org and fill up the application form before the last date i.e. 21st January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 100 vacancies for various posts:

Works Engineer/Civil – 48 Posts

Geologist- 4 Posts

Works Engineer /Civil – 19 Posts

Site Supervisor/Civil – 1 Post

Site Supervisor/Civil – 21 Posts

Works Engineer/ Electrical – 1 Post

Site Supervisor/Electrical – 2 Posts

Site Supervisor/ Electrical – 4 Posts

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Works Engineer/Civil Graduation Degree (Civil Engineering) with atleast 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. The candidates should also have one year of experience in Civil Construction works Geologist M.Sc/M.Tech in Geology/Engineering in Geology with a minimum of 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. Site Supervisor/ Civil Diploma (Civil Engineering) with atleast 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. The candidates should also have a minimum of one year experience in Civil Construction works Works Engineer/ Electrical Graduate Degree (Electrical Engineering) with atleast 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. Minimum of three years’ experience in Electrical Construction works is also required. Site Supervisor/ Electrical Diploma (Electrical Engineering) with atleast 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. The candidate should also have a minimum of three years’ experience in Electrical Construction works

AGE LIMIT

For the posts of Works Engineer, Site Supervisor, Geologist the age limit is 30 years, and for the other posts the age limit is 35 years

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam/ Interview.

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates should log on to ircon.org

On reaching the homepage, they can then search for the link regarding the recruitment process of IRCON

After clicking on the link, they can duly fill-up the application form by entering all the important details

After filling the form, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future use

FAQs:-

Question: When is the last date for filling up the application form for IRCON recruitment?

Answer: 21st January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there for IRCON recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 100 vacancies

Question: How will the candidates be selected for IRCON recruitment?

Answer: The selection process will be done on the basis of written test/interview.

Question: What is the official website of IRCON?

Answer: The official website of IRCON is ircon.org.

<noscript><iframe title="IRCON international LTD Recruitment 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0wNVVJe1m14?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More