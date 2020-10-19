SNAP 2020: Preparation Tips for the General English Section

Students have started to prepare for the coming up SNAP 2020 exam. However, several students often share their queries regarding the English section asked in the paper. Scoring maximum marks in the SNAP 2020 English section is not a tough task, but only if one prepares with utter concentration.

There have been several changes in the SNAP 2020 pattern this time due to the prevalent situation. As per the latest updates, the authorities have reduced the total number of attempts, time duration and the number of questions in the test paper.

This has been done to provide flexibility to the students amidst tough times like these. Therefore, the students must pay more attention to every section featuring in the SNAP 2020.

The changed SNAP 2020 pattern may put forth several hurdles for the students as well. As per the released updates, the General English section in the paper will feature a total of 15 questions.

Reading comprehension passages and Vocabulary questions are expected in the paper as usual. This article consists of all the details and preparation tips regarding the General English of the SNAP 2020 paper.

SNAP 2020: A Glimpse at the General English Section

Out of all the sections in SNAP 2020, the General English questions are considered to be of least tough value. The section comprises of questions based on vocabulary, grammar and reading comprehension passages. These questions range from easy to moderate difficulty levels.

Previously, the section used to comprise of 8 reading comprehension passages. However, this year the number is likely to be reduced. It is expected the number of reading comprehension passages are likely to be reduced by half.

SNAP entrance test papers used to comprise of special questions and a differentiation marking scheme followed in every section of the paper. However, this year both the differentiation marking scheme and special questions have been scraped off from the SNAP 2020.

As per the latest marking scheme, every question will be of 1 mark. In case of a wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

For the General English section, students must try to attempt 10-11 questions with 85 per cent accuracy. This would be considered a good score for the General English section.

SNAP 2020: General English Section Syllabus in the SNAP 2020 Entrance Test

The General English section comprises of questions based on different English and grammar subjects. The students must be well-aware of the syllabus and must prepare accordingly. Some of the most common topics asked in the General English section of the SNAP 2020 entrance test are listed below.

Articles

Active Voice and Passive Voice

One Word Substitution

Odd one Out

Vocabulary

Clauses

Analogies

Synonym and Antonym

Contextual Usage

Idioms and Syllogisms

Tenses

Sentence Completion

Sentence Correction

Jumbled Paragraphs

Fill in the Blanks

SNAP 2020: Book Recommendations for solving the General English section with complete accuracy

Students must be well-aware of the books to opt for while preparing for any section of the SNAP 2020 paper. This will assist them in studying from the best available content, both online and offline.

Apart from books, students must develop a reading habit. This could be done while reading content in newspapers, magazines, books, or novels. Some of the most popular books for strengthening grammar and vocabulary are listed below: –

How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT by Arun Sharma & Meenakshi Upadhyay

Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

High School English Grammar & Composition by Wren & Martin

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for the CAT by Nishit K Sinha

SNAP 2020: Preparation Tips for solving the General English Section efficiently

While solving the General English section, students must approach both the sections differently. The General English section is divided into two sub-categories- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

Reading comprehension questions can be solved by developing a good reading habit whereas for solving the verbal ability questions, students must prepare through books other preparation tips.

An aspirant must start reading books, novels and newspapers beforehand. As a different time slot must be selected for just reading activities. All the unfamiliar words must be marked, and a dictionary must be used for knowing their meanings.

For students with good verbal English abilities must be able to crack the section with the full ace. However, revision and little preparation are still necessary. English words and their usage, meanings and origin must be studied well. The key to scoring good marks in this section is to have a clear concept of the usage of words.

The reading comprehension passages are relatively easy but require good time management skills. Aspirants must not use too much time on trying to solve each question. Instead, the candidates must select the questions with a good accuracy rate and solve them further.

Students often lose a lot of marks because of the negative marking scheme. Therefore, selecting the questions wisely is the key to scoring good marks in the section.

