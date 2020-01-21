CMAT 2020 Preparation: Best Section-Wise Preparation Books

Most MBA aspirants who appear for management entrances such as CAT or XAT also like to appear for CMAT. The wide acceptability of the CMAT score makes it a top choice for candidates seeking admission to some of the best MBA colleges in India.

More than a thousand institutes accept the CMAT score for the shortlisting process of MBA admissions. All the candidates who wish to appear for CMAT can find a guide to preparation in the CMAT centric books.

Especially if the candidate is just at the beginner’s level of his/her preparation. But are all the books helpful? Find out the list of best section-wise CMAT preparation books that will help you to prepare well for the exam below.

Best Overall CMAT Preparation Books

The Complete Reference Manual For CMAT 2020 by Arihant Experts The Complete Reference Manual for CMAT by SK Sinha, S Satyanarayan and JS Rana

CMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 25 100 Logical Reasoning 25 100 Language Comprehension 25 100 General Awareness 25 100 Total 100 400

Since the syllabus of CMAT and CAT are mostly similar, the CAT-centric sectional books can also be read for CMAT.

Language Comprehension

How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for the CAT & Other Management Entrance Exams by Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT by Trishna Knowledge Systems Pearson (Also useful for XAT, IIFT, SNAP, etc)

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT and Other Management Entrances by Arun Sharma Publication- Tata Mc Graw Hill Education How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for the CAT and Other Management Exams by Arun Sharma Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams by Dr RS Aggarwal Quantitative Aptitude for CAT & Other MBA Entrance Exams by Deepak Agarwal and D. P. Gupta

Logical Reasoning

How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT and Other Management Exams by Arun Sharma A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal (2019-20 Session) by R.S. Aggarwal Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for CAT & other MBA exams(6e) by K. Sinha Nishit Publication- Pearson Koncepts of LR – Logical Reasoning for CAT, XAT, IIFT, MAT, CMAT, NMAT & other MBA Exams 2nd Edition by Gajendra Kumar

General Awareness

Unlike CAT, there is a section on general knowledge in the CMAT. The best study materials for the General Awareness section are the leading national newspapers. Make a habit of reading newspapers daily for one hour to prepare for this section.

Newspapers to Read: The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Business Standard

Top Business Magazines to Read: Business Today, The Frontline by The Hindu, Forbes India, The Economist, Business Insider

Best Practice Sets for CMAT

18 Practice Sets for CMAT (Common Management Admission Test) 2020 with 3 Online Tests by Disha Experts

Best Source of CMAT Preparation

The books are just one part of your CMAT preparation. The mere buying of books won’t prepare an applicant to get a 300+ score in CMAT. The previous years’ question papers and mock tests must supplement the books while preparing for CMAT. The previous years’ paper will also help the candidate to understand the ever-changing pattern of CMAT question paper.

