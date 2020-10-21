Important things you must Know about the CMAT 2021 Exam

The Common Management Admission Test is conducted every year by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The CMAT 2021 Exam will be conducted for admission to MBA/PGDM in some of the best b-schools of the country.

It is estimated the CMAT 2021 Exam will be accepted by 1000+ management colleges located in different corners of the country.

As per the latest updates, the CMAT 2021 Exam is likely to be conducted in January through online mode.

The total CMAT 2021 Exam duration is of three hours, and students will be required to answer the question within the given time frame. The CMAT 2021 Exam will comprise of 100 questions from four sections namely,

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

General Awareness

For the coming up CMAT 2021 entrance exam, the registration window is likely to open from the first week of November 2020.

CMAT 2021 Exam : Entrance Test Details

S No Test Feature Details 1. Exam Name Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2. Exam Level National level 3. Exam Conducting body National Testing Agency 4. Mode of Exam Online 5. Exam Duration 3 hours 6. Total Number of questions 100 7. Total sections four 8. Type of Questions MCQs 9. Exam Language English 10. Application Fee Rs 1,600 (General category male) Rs 1,000 (General category female) 11. Course offered MBA and PGDM programmes 12. Total number of cities where the test will be conducted 75 13. Official Exam Website https://www.nta.ac.in 14. Exam Helpdesk Contact Details 0120-6895200

CMAT 2021 Exam: Schedule for 2021

The schedule for the coming up CMAT 2021 Exam is listed below. Aspirants are advised to mark their calendars accordingly.

S No CMAT 2021 Events Expected CMAT Schedule 1. Opening of CMAT 2021 Registration window The first week of November 2020 2. Closure of CMAT 2021 Registration window Fourth week of November 2020 3. Image Correction timeline Second week of November to the first week of December 2020 4. Release of Admit Card The fourth week of December 2020 5. Final CMAT 2021 Entrance Examination The fourth week of January 2021 6. Release of answer keys for CMAT 2021 The fourth week of January 2021 7. Result Declaration The first week of February 2021

CMAT 2021 Exam : Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the CMAT 2021 entrance test, aspirants must go through the eligibility criteria and guidelines to avoid disqualification.

The aspirants must have completed their graduation course in any discipline from a recognized university or college.

For students presently in the final year of the graduation programme, a passing certificate would be required during the time of admission.

For other guidelines, the candidates must visit the official website through the link mentioned above.

CMAT 2021 Exam: Test Pattern Details

The CMAT entrance test will be conducted through an online mode. Each paper comprises of four distinct sections as mentioned above.

However, to score a good score in the test, the aspirants must be well-aware of the test pattern. Some of the details regarding the CMAT 2021 Test Pattern are mentioned below.

Total Number of Questions- 100

Number of Questions per section- 25

Marks Per Question- 4

Total Marks- 400

No negative marking scheme is followed

There is no sectional time limit

The difficulty level of the paper is moderate to difficult

The total test duration is 2 hours

CMAT 2021 Exam: Examination Centre

The CMAT 2021 Exam will be conducted in 75+ cities across India. Candidates can choose the test centre as per their comfort.

However, the candidates must make sure that the test centre is easily accessible and is as near as possible to their residence. The cities at which the test will be conducted are listed below.

Port Blair Tirupathi Visakhapatnam Itanagar/Naharlagun Guntur Vijayawada Amravati Aurangabad (Maharashtra) Kurnool Dhule Nagpur Nanded Nellore Mumbai/Navi Mumbai Sagar Kolhapur Rajahmundry Nashik Dibrugarh Guwahati Pune Patna Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Rajkot Chandigarh/Mohali Bhavnagar Mehsana Raipur Solapur Muzaffarpur Bhilai Nagar/Durg Panaji/Madgaon Thane Delhi/New Delhi Surat Anand Bhubaneswar Sambalpur Dimapur Berhampur-Ganjam Aizawl Kohima Shillong Imphal Amritsar Puducherry Vadodara Ambala Bilaspur Faridabad Gurugram Hissar Hamirpur Solan Dhanbad Ranchi Shimla Ludhiana Srinagar Jammu Bhatinda Jaipur Jamshedpur Amritsar Jodhpur kota Udaipur Sikar Coimbatore Madurai Tiruchirappalli Chennai Hyderabad/Secunderabad/Ran Ga Reddy Karimnagar Belagavi (Belgaum) Bengaluru Tirunelveli Mangaluru Gulbarga Dharwad/Hubballi (Hubli) Mysuru Leh Thiruvananthapuram Thrissur Udupi/Manipal Kozhikode Ernakulam/Angamaly/Moovatt Upuzha Kottayam Varanasi Meerut Kanpur Dehradun Lucknow Noida/Greater Noida Gorakhpur Ghaziabad Agra Agartala Allahabad Bareilly Warangal Kolkata Bhopal Indore Gwalior Roorkee Siliguri Kavaratti

A Few Guidelines For The CMAT 2021 Exam Day

The aspirant must only carry the admit card with them. Without the admit card, entry to the test centre will not be provided.

Candidates are advised to reach the test centre at least 2 hours before the exam timing to avoid end moment hustle.

No electronic devices are allowed at the test venue.

Apart from the admit card, the candidates must also carry their identity proof. Identity proof documents like Aadhar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, Driver’s License, etc. are acceptable.

Some of the top colleges accepting CMAT 2021 scores

The following colleges will be accepting the CMAT 2021 Test scores.

Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai

K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi

Indus Business Academy, Bangalore

JIMS, Rohini-Jagan Institute of Management Studies

Taxila Business School, Jaipur

KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar

Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

AIMS Institutes, Bangalore

Christ University – Institute of Management

