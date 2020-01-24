Tips to crack CMAT 2020: Section-wise Preparation Tips

It is that time of the month when all MBA aspirants try to revise everything in a few hours. Even 24 hours in a day seems to fall short for the preparation. With the exam date of CMAT 2020 being 28th January, the exam is knocking at the doors of all CMAT applicants.

The Common Management Admission Test or CMAT is an entrance that the National Testing Agency conducts every year. If you are going to appear for CMAT and can’t relax because your revision is not complete, you need to read this article. Find the section-wise revision tips for CMAT 2020 below.

CMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

Sections No. of Questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 25 100 Logical Reasoning 25 100 Language Comprehension 25 100 General Awareness 25 100 Total 100 400

CMAT 2020 Important Dates

CMAT 2020 Exam Day 28th January 2020 CMAT 2020 Answer Key To be announced CMAT 2020 Result By 7th February 2020

Overall CMAT 2020 Tips

Prepare a systematic time-table for revision.

Break down the total amount of time you want to devote in a day into four or five

Denote one to two hours for each section’s revision.

Don’t ignore a section if you find it difficult. Give equal attention to all sections if you want to score well in CMAT.

Don’t take any mock tests after 24th January 2020. Devote your entire time for revision.

Sleep and eat well the day before the exam.

Finish your revision by 27th January 2020.

Section-Wise Tips for CMAT 2020

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

This section will test your basic arithmetic, interpretation and mathematics skills so there is hardly anything for a candidate to ‘mug up’.

Revise the basic formulas.

Revise the short tricks to solve several problems like average, time and speed, etc.

You can also devote an hour of your revision time-table to look at the Quant short techniques if you are unfamiliar with the same.

Practice the problems you find important and difficult.

Logical Reasoning

Denote one hour to solve the logical reasoning questions you find difficult.

There are plenty of short tricks to solve analytical, verbal and non-verbal reasoning. Revise that every day till the day before the CMAT exam.

A lot of short trick formulas are available on the internet. If you haven’t read any short tricks for LR yet, you still have the time to learn some if not all.

Language Comprehension

The Language comprehension section includes reading, sentence completion, reading comprehension, synonyms, etc.

Aspirants must practice the question they find difficult every day until the day of the exam.

Denote one to two hours based on your preparation.

Reserve one hour for revising the topics.

General Awareness

Revise the notes you have prepared from the newspapers and other news articles.

Read the monthly compilation of current affairs if you don’t have daily notes.

Some good compilations of recent policies and events of international importance can be found in magazines like Yojana and Kurukshetra.

Some of the best business magazines for MBA are The Frontline and The Economist.

