All About SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern: Symbiosis International University announces Exam Pattern, Marking scheme, Questions, Sections, and cut-offs

The officials of Symbiosis International University have recently changed the SNAP 2020 test pattern. Aspirants are advised to carefully make a note of the new SNAP 2020 marking scheme.

SIU announced the changes in number and types of questions, sections and expected cut off to get shortlisted in the examination.

The SNAP 2020 test pattern is one of the crucial establishments of test preparation for the candidates. SNAP MBA entrance test has been conducted in online mode since 2019, and lots of changes have been presented in the MBA selection test this year.

One of the significant changes been made this year is that the SNAP test will be conducted multiple times beginning from December 20th 2020, and will be held again on January 6th 2021, and January 9th 2021.

Candidates planning to take up the SNAP exam can discover all the key changes in this article for the online test. Below are the details that you need to incorporate in the test strategy while preparing for one of the profoundly desired MBA placement tests.

SNAP 2020 – Highlights of the exam pattern:

The exam conducting body for SNAP 2020, i.e. Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune has recently announced the examination dates on the official site.

The SNAP 2020 examination will be conducted multiple time this year, i.e. December 20th 2020, January 6th 2021, and January 9th 2021. The exam pattern will be divided into four sections, i.e. General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, QA & DI and Current Affairs.

S.No SNAP 2020 Test Pattern Details 1. Test conducting body Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune 2. SNAP 2020 test dates December 20 th 2020 January 6th 2021 January 9th 2021 3. SNAP 2020 exam duration 60 minutes (11:00am to 12:00pm) 4. Mode of examination Computer-based Exam (Online – mode) 5. No. of sections in the test Four (General English, QA&DI, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Current Affairs) 6. No. of questions in the examination 60 7. Type of Questions Questions (MCQs) 8. Options per question 4 options will be there for every MCQ 9. Marking Scheme Differential marking scheme per section 10. Negative marking per question ¼ mark per question will be deducted for an incorrect answer

SNAP 2020: All about the exam pattern

Discover the SNAP 2020 test pattern to comprehend the structure of the test. According to which aspirants can prepare a strategy to crack the exam with high percentile.

Duration of the examination

SNAP 2020 test will be conducted for 60 minutes in a single shift.

Number of questions

From this year onwards, Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test conveys 60 questions to test the aptitude of the aspirants. This simply implies that the aspirants would be required to answers lesser questions in the examination to score a decent percentile.

Changes in the examination pattern

In 2019, aspirants were required to solve 115 MCQ questions (20 Non-MCQs + 110 MCQs questions) in 120 minutes in the SNAP examination. Therefore, the conducting body (SIU) has reduced no. of questions this year.

SNAP 2020: No. of questions per section and marking scheme

The SNAP 2020 examination consists of three sections (General English, Analytical & Logical reasoning, Quantitative, Data interpretation).

General English comprises of 15 MCQs with a total mark of 15.

Quantitative & data interpretation section comprises of 20 MCQs with a total mark of 20.

Analytical & Logical Reasoning comprises of 25 questions.

Note: Current affairs section has been dropped this year by the SIU

SNAP 2020: Changes in marking scheme

A couple of changes have also been introduced in the marking scheme of the SNAP test as well. SNAP 2020 examination will not see differential marking scheme for different sections and composition of questions this year.

The MCQs will carry 1 mark each, and for each mistaken choice ¼ mark will be deducted.

SNAP 2020: Negative marking

Each incorrect choice ¼ mark will be deducted.

Below is the marking scheme of the SNAP 2020 examination:

Sections Marks per MCQ Total Marks General English 1 15 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 1 20 Quantitative & Data Interpretation 1 25 Total Marks — 60

Aspirants are encouraged to get ready for the Non-MCQs with complete commitment as these questions hold more weightage in the test. These questions additionally hold the potential to help out the aspirants to score decent percentile in the test.

How SNAP 2020 test differs from other MBA entrance exams?

SNAP test is a significant MBA selection test that you should show up for if you want to join a top MBA establishment in the territory of Maharashtra.

The B-schools subsidiary to SIU offers speciality MBA specializations that are highly sought after thinking about the market situation and the interest for gifted experts in speciality areas.

Parameters SNAP 2020 Test CAT Test NMAT Test Mode of Examination Online Online Online No. of MCQs 60 100 108 Duration of the examination 60 minutes 120 minutes 120 minutes No. of Sections 3 3 3 Type of Questions MCQs MCQs and non-MCQs Only MCQs Marking Scheme +1 mark per question +3 marks for all questions +1 marks for all questions Negative Marking Scheme 25% of marks allotted per question -1 for MCQs No negative marking for non-MCQs No negative marking Sectional time limit No Yes (40 mins for each section) Yes Language Skill (28 mins) Quantitative Skill (52 mins) Logical reasoning (40 mins) Level of the Examination Moderate High Moderate Top Colleges SIBM , SCMHRD, SIIB, SIBM among others IIMs NMIMS, SPJIMR, Xavier University Bhubaneswar , among others

