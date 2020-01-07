MP PEB TET 2020 Registrations started at peb.mp.gov.in, Steps How to Register

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board is an agency of the Madhya Pradesh state government. It handles the responsibility for conducting various examinations every year for the selection of suitable candidates for different vacancies available with the ministries, departments and organisations of the state government.

One of the most sought after examinations conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board is the Madhya Pradesh Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP PEB TET).

Hundreds of thousands of candidates participate in MP PEB TET exam conducted by the professional examination board. There is now an important piece of information for all the candidates interested in appearing for the MP PEB TET 2020.

As per the latest notification published by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, the online registrations for MP PEB TET 2020 have started on the official website. Candidates who are interested in applying for MP PEB TET 2020, must log on to the official website of MP PEB TET 2020 @ www.peb.mp.gov.in and complete their registrations as soon as possible.

The online registration process has already commenced on 6th January 2020 and will continue till 20th January 2020. Subsequently, the online registration process for MP PEB TET 2020 will be closed, and no new registrations will be allowed under any circumstances.

In case there have been some errors in completing the online registration forms for MP PEB TET 2020, the candidates will be given an opportunity to make corrections in the application forms till 25th January 2020 only.

Only those candidates who have completed their online registration process for MP PEB TET 2020 by the cut-off date will be allowed to appear for the examination.

MP PEB TET 2020: How to register

Log-on to the official website for MP PEB TET 2020 @ www.peb.mp.gov.in .

Now, on the home page of the website, you must click on the link for New User Registration.

You will be asked to enter your Aadhar Number to generate the OTP for verification. Consequently, you can also opt for biometric verification.

After you have been logged-in, fill the application form with correct details and upload the necessary documents.

You will be asked to make the payment for the application fee.

Make the payment through the preferred online medium and complete the registration process.

Do remember to take a printout of the application form as well as the payment receipt for future reference.

FAQs

Question: When will the registrations for MP PEB TET 2020 start?

Answer: online registrations have already started on 6th January 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for MP PEB TET 2020?

Answer: official website for MP PEB TET 2020 is www.peb.mp.gov.in.

Question: When is the last date to register for MP PEB TET 2020?

Answer: last date for registrations for MP PEB TET 2020 is 20th January 2020.

Question: Is it possible to make changes in the application form?

Answer: candidates will be given an opportunity to make corrections in the application forms till 25th January 2020 only.

