IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019 to be Released Soon on ibps.in; Check for More Details here

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019

The IBPS SO prelims result 2019 is to be released soon by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates appeared in this prelims exam can check their result released on the official website of IBPS.

The preliminary exam for SO posts has been held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on 28 and 29 December 2019. The prelims exam was held across the country in various exam centres.

Candidates qualifying in the prelims will be able to appear for the mains exam 2019. The IBPS SO Mains 2019 exam is scheduled to held on 25 January 2020.

This Specialist Officer recruitment exam is being held for fulfilling the post of Specialist Officer including Agricultural Field Officer, IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Law Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari and Marketing Officer in the different banks.

The official web of IBPS to get more details on the IBPS SO 2019 exam and check the prelims result is www.ibps.in.

Steps to check IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019:

Visit on the official site of IBPS as mentioned above.

Click on the “IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019” link available on the home page.

Enter your login credentials asked to login into the account.

Check the result and download it for your future reference.

Take a print of the result for record purpose.

Keep visiting the official website of IBPS to know more about the IBPS SO Mains 2019 exam and other timely updates.

