SIES SBS Placement Highlights for Batch 2019 – 2021

In the present era, campus placement holds great importance for students and educational institutes. While it assists students in laying a solid basis for their professional careers ahead without having to deal with real-world employment struggles, peer competitiveness, or family pressure, a successful placement record gives an institute/ university a competitive edge in the education market.

Campus placements provide students with a foot in the door, allowing them to begin their career immediately after completing their degree curriculum. Furthermore, during the placement drives, they get the opportunity to meet and engage with industry professionals, which helps to establish a basis for their future careers as they become acquainted with potential contacts in their chosen field.

Placements have steadily become a more important aspect of an institute’s offerings, which was not always the case. Nowadays, when choosing a college or institution for admission, students pay close attention to placement records.

And rightfully so; if a student pays a large sum of money from his or her parents as fees to institutes/universities, he or she has the right to compute the ROI (return on investment), which in this case is profitable employment.

SIES SCHOOL OF BUSINESS STUDIES PLACEMENT

SIESSBS aims to provide high-quality management education to aspiring professionals, as well as dynamic future managers for the twenty-first century.

The basis of SIESSBS can be traced back to the rich legacy of the South India Education Society (SIES), one of the oldest and most value-based educational trusts in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, which operates several educational establishments.

SIESSBS is located on a vast campus in Nerul, Navi Mumbai’s academic hub, and features one of the greatest physical infrastructure and academic atmosphere befitting a modern B-school.

SIES School of Business Studies was ranked 22nd among all B-Schools in India by Times B-School in 2020. The PGDM program in the field of Pharmaceutical management and biotechnology is the most popular at the institute.

Placement at SIES SBS

SIESSBS has consistently maintained a placement rate of 95 to 100 percent. All of SIESSBS’ programs are designed to fulfill the demands of industry for professionals who are well-prepared to face the challenges of doing business in the information economy.

At SIES SBS, we believe in building professional, functional, and social skills that will enable students to recognize growth and global trends, which are necessary for any field.

The course aims to improve students’ learning by providing knowledge-building projects each semester and honing their leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Placement Highlights for batch 2019-21:

The recruiters are more than 250+ companies that have been visiting SIES SBS, with an average salary: Rs. 7.20 lacs per anum, and the Highest Salary – 18.0 Lacs per anum.

Recruiters at SIES SBS

SIES SBS’s major recruiters are Axis Bank, Amazon, Alok Industries, Avanse, Airtel, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Kotak Life, ICICI Bank, ITC Panasonic, Reliance Industries, Roche, Reliance Jio, Rubicon Research, Sun pharma, Square Yards, Vodafone, TCS, Triokaa Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motor Finance, ZEE.

