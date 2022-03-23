How is IMT Hyderabad preparing the Business leaders of tomorrow?

As we navigate the uncertainty of the post-COVID world, the need for strong, decisive, and inclusive leadership has never been more vital! An overwhelming amount of academic and anecdotal experience has shown that individuals can very well groom themselves into being great leaders provided the right environment. With a vision to “nurture socially responsible business leaders,” IMTH offers excellent opportunities for students to develop themselves to be leaders of tomorrow. An AICTE approved B-School, IMT offers multiple avenues to nurture the skills and talents of the students and transform them into future business leaders. Bagging accreditation from NBA and SAQS, the PGDM program offered by IMT are of AIU equivalence. Being among the only two B-Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to feature in the top 65 B-Schools in NIRF rankings released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the testimony of the IMT’s success is manifested in its wide alumni base.

The institute aims to nurture socially responsible leaders through Leadership Engagement and Academic Program (LEAP). Considering the transforming realm of the industry in the current times, IMT offers global certifications in emerging areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Digital Marketing, and Social Media Marketing. Located in the thriving metropolis of Hyderabad, the institute offers close proximity to multiple vibrant industries like Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, startups, and innovation hubs. The IMT campus is strategically located and COVID compliant. There is a dedicated hostel block especially meant for the quarantine needs of the students and staff. To facilitate the blended learning experience, IMT offers high-resolution cameras in the class.

IMT Hyderabad offers two-year full time residential programs. While there is a general PGDM, IMT also offers specialized PGDM in Marketing and Financial Management. These PGDM programs aim to nurture budding minds to become socially responsible business leaders through Leadership Engagement and Academic Programs (LEAP). Being a value-added business leadership program, PGDM at IMT Hyderabad have a lot many perks associated with it.

Here are three qualities of successful leaders and how IMTH contributes to the development of these qualities amongst its students:

Learning agility: In a world where change is the only constant, only those who are one step ahead of the others will thrive. At IMTH, we work hard to keep the program’s curriculum aligned to the latest industry trends through deep industry interaction. Practitioner sessions are a part of every course at IMTH also helps students stay abreast about contemporary industry issues. Further, a Socratic style of pedagogy is used, where students are pushed to think hard and think deep, students effectively ‘learn how to learn’- an essential ingredient for tomorrow’s leaders.

Strategic and critical thinking: Constant and consistent exposure to Industry leaders and practitioners is baked into the IMTH curriculum. The leadership series exposes students to the minds of the path-breaking industry leaders. Industry Mentor-Mentee programs allow students to shadow Industry veterans and facilitate a ring-side view of strategy in action. These exposures coupled with courses in strategy development help students learn how to formulate a vision and translate that into action.

Team building and nurturing skills: Behind every successful leader is a well-nurtured, motivated and engaged team of people. IMTH nurtures teamwork amongst students through team projects which are a regular feature in almost all courses. Further, club activities and event organizations help students learn valuable lessons on working with and leading teams.

Apart from the aforementioned traits, we at IMTH work on building empathy by focusing on social consciousness and communication skills through rigorous training and practice. All these help students nurture the leader in them and transform into influential leaders of tomorrow.

IMT Hyderabad is now accepting admissions for the upcoming batch. Students can apply online and would be shortlisted for personal interviews based on their CAT, XAT, CMAT, or GMAT scores.

