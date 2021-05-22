FORE School of Management Placement Report- Batch 2019-2021

A B-school’s growth is highly reliant on its placement records. Even during the changing times, B-schools around the nation are trying to keep their placement records intact and thereby increasing the growth opportunities in every way possible. Venturing into the path of success every coming year, the placement records of the FORE (Foundation for Organizational Research and Education) school of Management never cease to disappoint. The entire fraternity at the FORE School of Management has ensured that the students get placed in the top-notch places and in the roles of their choice. This article focuses on highlighting the major part of the FORE School of management’s placements for the batch 2019-2021.

This year’s placements witnessed 136 organizations associating with FORE, henceforth speaking a length about FORE’s effective relationship with its corporate partners. The final round of the placements resulted in a high average and median package, whereas numerous international offers.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Highest CTC: 27 LPA

Average Earning Potential: 10.7 LPA

Median Earning Potential: 10.3 LPA

Sectors

Sector % of Students Recruited IT/ITES 39% MR and Consulting 21% BFSI 22% FMCG, FMCD, and Automobiles 10% Others 8%

Highest CTC Offered

Domain Highest CTC Offered Marketing 24 LPA Consulting and Research 27 LPA Finance 17 LPA HR 17 LPA Operations 20 LPA Information Technology 25 LPA

Other Attractions

The total number of recruiters was 136 this session, of which 58 were new recruiters.

The total number of PPO offered was 22.

The highest number of students were recruited in the IT sector with the roles like Management Trainee, Category manager IT sales, Presales Consultant, Product Manager, Programme Manager, Business Analyst, etc.

Top Recruiters in the IT sector were Dell Technologies, HCL Technologies, Capgemini, Amazon Development Center, Cognizant, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, among many others.

The BFSI sector was yet another sought-after sector. The recruitment happened in roles like Investment Banking, Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager, Investment Banking Associate, Research Analyst, etc.

Top recruiters in the BFSI sector were, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Bank, EXIM Labs, Clear Tax, Pine Labs, Goldman Sachs, Yes Security, among many others.

Being a transformational and evolving realm, a major chunk of the students were placed in the Market Research and Consulting roles. The profiles offered were in Supply Chain, Strategy and Operations, Human Capital Consulting, and Advisory services.

Top recruiters in the Market Research sector were HIS Markit, Genpact, Deloitte, KPMG, etc.

Aside from this, the major recruiters in the automobile, retail, and manufacturing sector were Maruti Suzuki, Royal Enfield, JK Tyres, VE Commercial Vehicles, Hyundai India. These organizations offered roles in the domain of supply chain and strategy and sales and marketing.

The FMCG, FMCD, and Media sector had the highest compensation for roles like Area Management Trainee, Management Trainee, Executive Trainee, and Corporate Sales. The leading companies were Nestle, ITC, Asian Paints, LT Foods, Jio Saavn, Viacom18, etc.

These points summarize the overall placement records of the FORE School of Management. The holistic placements provide the testimony of the talent that thrives in the FORE campus.

To know more about the FSM join FORE School of Management, New Delhi Admissions 2020-22

Read More