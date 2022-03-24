MBA at Manav Rachna- The Road to Academic Excellence Starts Here!

The first statement of the education report issued to the Central Government in 1966 by the education commission, chaired by Dr. D.S. Kothari, is “India’s Destiny is being shaped in Four Walls.” The current situation, however, is that “India’s destiny is being fashioned both inside and outside the walls”. Manav Rachna Educational Institutions have established a mark for themselves by creating pathways for students to navigate from school to campus and from campus to corporate. Manav Rachna campus is located in the heart of the Aravali Hills, away from the city’s pollution, and is surrounded by lush green gardens. The campus is completely equipped for the holistic development of students with new-gen labs, world-class infrastructure, sports facilities, medical facilities, and a centralized library. Anish Bhanwala, a BBA student at Manav Rachna, recently won a Gold and a Silver medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022, bringing glory to the country and his institute.

For International Pathway Programs, Manav Rachna has partnered with Premier Universities in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Manav Rachna fosters research and publication, as evidenced by its 28 h-index for high-quality research papers, according to the Scopus Database with over 7300 research papers in National and International Journals and Conferences.

The Educational Institutions’ Job and Training Cell is run by a specialized team that helps students find internship and placement opportunities in reputable firms across India, with the highest package of 32 LPA. Yamaha, Cognizant, KPMG, LinkedIn, HCL, Lido Learning, Accenture, NewGen, Jaro Education, Amazon, BYJU’s, WIPRO, NTT Data, Indigo, IBI Group, Expert Lancing, TCS, Shivalik Power, EntabInfotech, Bharti Airtel, IDFC Bank, IBM, Qi Spine, Polymedicure, Tata Steel, Zomato, Ortho Cure, Aktiv Health, and others are among the top in the list.

With NAAC ‘A’ Grade Accreditation, Manav Rachna has cemented itself as one of the top-rated Educational Institutions in the country, offering over 100+ undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students access the corporate bridge through a blended learning curriculum that nurtures them into industry-ready professionals.

Manav Rachna has launched its Admission Expo 2022 on March 26 at the Campus to aid students’ transition from their schools to the campus by selecting the appropriate course for themselves. Students will have the opportunity to speak with academic counselors, industry experts, and academic luminaries about their career options at the Expo, which will eventually assist them in making the best selection. Aspirants can register to attend the Admission Expo on March 26, 2022, and may receive a 100 percent APPLICATION FEE WAIVER ON THE SPOT.

Based on their qualifying test/entrance exam scores, meritorious students can receive SPOT ADMISSIONS with up to 100% scholarship. The Expo offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to choose from Manav Rachna’s 100+ industry-integrated and new-age courses with a rich curriculum.

Psychometric Testing, Career Counseling, One-on-One Interaction with Academic and Industry Legends, Visits to State-of-the-Art Excellence Centers, Guided Campus Tours, and interactions with recognized knowledge partners and prominent recruiters make this Expo a must-attend. Interested candidates can register for the Admission Expo here.

Manav Rachna provides an excellent education for a more successful professional. One course that deals with competence and corporate learning is the MBA. The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) provides future leaders with skills to assist them in planning their career paths. The MBA program at FMS is designed to combine academic quality with industry involvement, allowing students to select their preferred subjects and gain domain knowledge in two disciplines. The success of the future-ready curriculum has been shown by its alumni, who have been placed in leadership positions across leading organizations both domestically and internationally.

The Faculty of Management Studies offers AICTE-approved and NBA-Accredited Master of Business Administration (MBA) Dual Specialization in 13 key areas: Finance, Events and Media, Marketing, Human Resource Management and Organizational Behavior, International Business, Aviation Management, Management Information Systems, Business Analytics, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management, Operations Management, Waste Management, Banking and Insurance Management, and Banking and Insurance Management.

FMS focuses on the complete development of students by facilitating case studies, experiential learning, and engagement with industry heavyweights, as well as a strong alumni network, with an excellent infrastructure, fully-equipped libraries, and a well-seasoned team of professionals and academicians.

Manav Rachna has taken on the task of shaping the future of business and society by fostering strong human resource management and corporate governance.

