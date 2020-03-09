SDMIMD Student Exchange Programme: Details, Highlights, List of Partner Universities

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development or SDMIMD is a top management school that is situated in Chamundi Hills of Mysore, Karnataka. The preeminent B-school’s management courses are distinct because of the equal emphasis on the futuristic and holistic development of the students.

Apart from enriching Indian ethics and values, SDMIMD Mysore also encourages and aims to build global business and management outlook in the students. The institute follows interactive and modern teaching methods to meet the objectives and vision.

The Student Exchange Programme is one such initiative to provide the best management exposure to the students. Unlike many other top B-schools, SDMIMD offers a total of eight Student Exchange programs to facilitate a better and real-time understanding of the business practices and cultures of foreign countries.

The institute had previously collaborated with 15 international B-schools and universities for both faculty and student exchange programs. The SDMIMD students are also entitled to get a subsidy in the range of Rs.20,000- Rs.1 Lakh depending upon the location.

Exchange Program Highlights

Few of the SDMIMD students get the chance to study a term or semester in any of the partner Business schools abroad. For the 2018-20 batch, SDMIMD sent a total of 24 students in different universities as a part of the exchange programme.

Opportunity to spend a term pursuing courses at these institutes. The students and sometimes the faculty of the associate international universities also visit the SDMIMD campus.

Heilbronn University, Germany Experience

15 students and 2 faculty members of the Heilbronn University, Germany visited the SDMIMD campus in March 2019 to spend an entire week in Mysore. The Heilbronn delegation undertook visits in different industries, heritage sites, Socially Relevant projects and was also part of corporate interactions in the city.

As per the official website of SDMIMD, the Heilbronn University students and faculties also got the opportunity to explore the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

PGPM Students for Study Abroad Program at BUiD

SDMIMD Mysore, in collaboration with the British University in Dubai (BUiD), offers a ‘Study Abroad Program’ to the Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) students. The one week program in February 2019 at the BUiD saw the participation of four students.

In the short span of the program, the students will gain knowledge of different domains of business education through part theory and part practical experiences. Post this, students will indulge in a project work based on the knowledge imparted in the week-long program. Student Exchange

2018-19 Student Exchange Program Visits

In the 2018-19 academic year, 23 students went to the following international management institutes for the student exchange program.

Four students were scheduled to visit Mays Business School, Texas A & M University in the United States. Four students also visited the University of Bordeaux and the University of PAU in France respectively. A different group of 4 students visited the National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan.

Three students participated in the University of Heilbronn, Germany’s exchange program and two students each went to Spain in two campuses of the University of EAE, situated at Barcelona and Madrid.

15 Partner International Universities for the Students Exchange Program

SDMIMD has signed the Memorandum of Understanding with a total of 15 preeminent B-schools in several countries. The list of partner international universities for the student exchange programs of SDMIMD is as follows.

Montpellier Business School, France University of Bordeaux, France La Rochelle Business School, France ESC Pau, France Heilbronn University, Germany Texas A&M University, USA British University in Dubai EAE Business School, Spain Universidad EAN, Colombia Suramerica Universidad Sergio Arboleda, Colombia University of Montevideo, Uruguay Abu Dhabi University, UAE National Sun Yat-sen University, Taiwan Shanghai University, China Business Analytics Institute, Europe

