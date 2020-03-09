SIESCOMS Students Speak #5

Arpit Sharma (PGDM 2019-21)

PGDM is a course which not only gives you knowledge but bridges the gap between the knowledge and its application, this is where an institution like SIESCOMS comes into picture. This institution has given birth to so many successful corporate professionals. By having a good alumni base SIESCOMS provides you with the platform to network with some of the best minds in the industry. SIESCOMS possesses some of the best faculties, who not only teaches you management but also groom you to become successful and ethical managers.

Joining PGDM at SIESCOMS is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. It has taught me a lot things which I did not know I was capable of doing. In the last 6 months I have developed my interests in various domains. This institute has always kept its course updated to the current industry requirements, For instance this year it has added “Ideathon” in its curriculum which gives you a platform to work on some of the industry’s current problems. This institute shows you the path to unravel the hidden competencies within you. Apart from all the skills and values SIESCOMS has given me, it has also embedded in me crucial and imperative values.

