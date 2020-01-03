SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 7870 Vacant Posts on sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by State Bank of India issuing the recruitment of the Junior Associate in clerical cadre. Around 7870 vacancies are made available through this recruitment and the candidates can apply online through the official website- sbi.co.in/ careers.

The closing date of the application is January 26, 2020. The eligible candidates need to give a written exam. The recruitment also provides a 4% reservation. Those candidates who get selected through written exams will have to experience document verification and interview round; after which, the final merit list.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates Last date to submit the application form 26th January 2020

Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 7870

Junior Associate

Age limit:

The age of the candidates must fall under the highest 28 years and at least 20 years. The relaxation of age is applicable on the basis of the government norms.

Basic Qualification

The candidate must hold graduation in any field or must be holding an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the government. Also, note that those candidates who are previously or presently working in SBI clerical or officer cadre cannot apply.

Selection process

The selection will be made based on an online preliminary and main examination. There shall be an objective type test and will of 100 marks. The term of the exam will be one hour and there will be a whole of 3 sections.

English Language: 30 marks

Numerical Ability questions): 35 marks

Reasoning Ability: 35 marks

The term of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes respectively.

How to apply

Step1: Firstly, google the official website, www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the Main Page, agree on ‘careers’ which is on the top right

Step 3: Once you get redirected to a fresh page

Step 4: Select the ‘recruitment of clerk.’ under ‘important notice’

Step 5: Then click on the post you want to apply for, click on ‘apply online’ in a sub-category

Step 6: Then select the ‘new registration’ top right

Step 7: Fill the form with all required credentials and register

Step 8: The login and check

Step 9: Fill the form as required and upload images

Step 10: Make payment and confirmation mail shall be received

Pay Scale:

The Clerical Cadre employee will be paid around Rs 25,000 per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances respectively.

